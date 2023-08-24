SENECA, Mo. — Third-year head coach Cody Hilburn thinks there’s one thing that stands out about Seneca Indians football. That is the longstanding tradition he saw through his head coach Tom Hodge.
“Getting to play for coach Hodge was very influential for me and possibly steered me to wanting to become a coach one day,” Hilburn said. “He had a big impact on me and ... any time you get a chance to come back and coach at your alma mater its pretty special.”
Hodge wasn’t just building a tradition, he took the Indians to a 161-38 record in 18 seasons at the helm.
After two seasons, Hilburn is off to a 19-7 start after an 11-2 campaign last year that saw Seneca reach the state semifinals. Hilburn said he is trying to continue this tradition that he says Hodge built.
But Hodge doesn’t agree that he built anything at Seneca, saying: “I didn’t build the tradition.”
The 2016 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee said he put the words “tradition, pride and class” on a shirt but that the tradition was built back in the 1940s.
“We’re both standing on the shoulders of multiple coaches that came before us,” Hodge said.
One of those would be Jack Wallace who had a record of 41-17 from 1949-54 and won three conference championships and had two undefeated seasons. Another would be Burl Fowler, who won 42 games from 1959-66 and won three more conference titles and had one undefeated season. Lastly, Pat Lawson finished with a record of 84-39 from ‘68-80 and reached state four times and was runner-up in 1968 and 1975.
Hodge totaled eight conference titles, 11 state playoff appearances, runner-up twice and state championships in ‘87 and ‘95. He completed four undefeated regular seasons.
The tradition has already impacted some of Seneca’s current players.
“Seneca football is pretty much the whole town around here, it’s a tradition that’s been carried on for a lot of years,” Morgan Vaughn said.
“Seneca football is different. The town. Everyone supports you,” Jackson Marrs added.
“What I took away the most from Coach Hodge is beyond just football,” Hilburn said. “We tell the kids if all you get out of this is football then we’re doing this wrong.
“I think that’s the biggest thing a coach can do is have an impact on a young student-athlete’s life,” Hilburn said. “Sometimes you get caught up in the winning and losing and all of that’s important but our most important job is to give them a positive experience and some standards to live by as they grow up and become adults.”
Hilburn also said he notices the work ethic of his athletes making his job easier.
“Our kids have never been content. We lost in that semifinal game and there wasn’t time off,” Hilburn said. “Our kids showed up that next week in the weight room.”
Hodge, a Hall of Fame coach, said that was a difference maker for any team.
“That’s the tradition. Showing up every day and putting in the work,” he said. “I love going to his (Hilburn) practices. The kids are always moving. I used to tell kids ‘If you’re standing, you’re killing the grass.’ I guess he’d have to tell them if they’re standing, they’re going to put holes in the turf or something.”
As for getting the kids to buy in, Hodge doesn’t think it takes a whole lot. He sees it being on the coaches to get kids to commit.
“Those 15-to-18-year-olds want to be a part of something special,” Hodge said. “It’s our job to make sure it is something special. Beyond winning.”
Coach Hilburn’s father also played under Hodge. Jackson Marrs, Seneca’s senior running back, isn’t the first to be a part of this tradition. His father was also coached by Hodge.
“My dad used to play for Seneca and it was different back then,” Marrs said. “No one wanted to play them because Seneca was going to outhit you and they were more physical.”
That’s something that Hilburn said he finds “neat.” The fact that there are many generations of various families that have played for Seneca football over the years.
Part of that has to do with the smaller, tight-knit community that is Seneca. A lot of people are connected to Seneca football from years past that are still in town.
Hilburn likes to credit his ability to find early success as a head coach to the players buying into his process.
“Kids at Seneca buy in to what we’re selling,” Hilburn said. “Kids never ask ‘Why are we doing this?’ They’re just in. We say it. They do it. They show up and work.”
Hilburn also credited the administration and his coaching staff for his early success with the team. But he also wanted to give the community credit. He says the community was to thank for the privately funded turf that was added to the stadium two years ago and now the new bleachers being built.
“It’s humbling,” Hilburn said of the community support. “I’m telling you, since I’ve been here I’ve never been told no. If a need comes up ... people just rally and do it.”
ABOUT THE GAME
Seneca plays host to Aurora on at 8 p.m. Friday. Like many games in Southwest Missouri, the start time was pushed back one hour due to the the hot temperatures.
