MARIONVILLE, Mo. – It’s been a successful past three seasons on the gridiron for the Blue Comets.
Marionville graduate, and now head coach, Paden Grubbs has been at the helm during this run.
“It feels good,” Grubbs said. “It definitely wasn’t like that when we first started (his first four seasons at head coach). We’ve definitely come a long way and a lot of that has to do with the kids that we’ve had coming through.
“To do it in my hometown is something that I’m very proud of and thankful for.”
In 2020, Marionville finished the year 12-1 and picked up a district title.
Last year, the Blue Comets finished 11-1 and dropped the district championship game to Thayer.
So far in 2022, Marionville has jumped out to an 8-0 record and look poised to make another playoffs run.
“It’s great, the atmosphere here is just different from anything else, I think,” Marionville wide receiver/defensive back Blane Young said.
The team is looking for its third consecutive Southwest Conference championship. They can do so with a win Friday night at Miller.
The Blue Comets may sport a 31-2 record over the past three seasons, but it hasn't come easy.
“Well, winning football games is definitely not easy,” Grubbs said. “I know some people on the outside look at it (that way), but they don’t look at all the hours put in over the weekend and through the week. Not just by coaches and staff, but by kids as well.”
Offensive linemen Kolby Ghan and Roberto Mayorga expressed the fun they've enjoyed ever since their freshman year, and that there have definitely been struggles along the way. But they’ve both seen the growth within themselves and the rest of their teammates to get to where they are today.
“Leadership,” Ghan said about getting to where they are today. “We’ve had a couple good groups of seniors. … We push our younger kids to be a lot better and try to get them to look up to us and us working hard makes them want to work hard.”
Coach added that if it does look easy it’s because of all of that preparation that is put in by the entire team and staff.
Grubbs' relationship-building hasn’t always been the same. He admitted that when he first started, he might have been more concerned with winning. Since then, he thinks things have been much better with trust, expectations and relationships inside the program.
He also knows a big difference in the past three seasons has been winning. He’s noticed that as the wins pour in, the excitement around the team, school and community builds to create a positive environment. Coach notices that even at the mighty mite level there is a lot of good work going on to build the program from the lowest levels and up.
Grubbs mentioned wanting to develop some consistency from the coaching area to continue to build upon Marionville’s success.
“I think whenever you have longevity at a school where kids can build trust, and know what to expect and have consistency, I think that is how you build a program,” Grubbs said.
But coaching isn’t the only thing that makes the Marionville train continue rolling down the tracks.
“Any coach at any level, high school through professional, they’re going to tell you that you have to have talent to win games,” Grubbs said.
That is something the Marionville program has been “blessed with”, Grubbs said.
The coaching impact trickles down from Grubbs to his assistants. Offensive line coach Jake Gideon keeps his guys moving and makes sure they’re never acting like spectators and just watching a play.
“Coach Gideon is always telling us, ‘Go find some work.’ If our blocking assignment isn’t there, go find one,” Mayorga said. “Don’t ever sit and watch your running back or quarterback getting piled on. Go push that pile.”
He added that a lot of kids have potential but that doesn’t always guarantee success. In coach Grubbs’ eyes, it’s more about what you do with the potential. He believes that’s where his team’s have stood out recently. In their work ethic, he sees that they want it more. They want to do what it takes to be successful.
Grubbs wants to see his team get over the hump this season and take that next step towards a deeper postseason run. In order to do that, he believes they have to be more physical. In their last two seasons, the opponent has seemed to have more physicality on their way to beating the Blue Comets. He thinks this year's group has grown in that department, and he wants to see it grow even more.
As his team looks for another postseason run, he noted that they know it won’t be given to them and they’ll have to earn every win. His players are certainly aware of that.
“Mindset is key,” Ghan said. “We treat our opponent like they’re our next championship. We don’t ever overlook.”
“We can’t just go in expecting that we’re going to win the football game,” Mayorga said. “Every week for us it’s just 1-0 or 0-1 and we try our best to get that 1-0.”
Throughout the remainder of this season, there is one specific thing coach Grubbs wants to see for his team.
“I would like to see them reach their full potential,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve peaked yet. I still think we’re getting a little bit better. … We just want to play as long as we can. I think if we can reach our full potential and get a little lucky along the way — because you always have to have a little luck — I think that we have the opportunity to play for a while.”
The players have something in mind as well.
“I want to finish on a win. That’s the goal for everybody,” Young said.
“I want to go big,” Ghan said. “I think we have a really good chance this year.”
“We’re just going to go and play a physical brand of football,” Mayorga said. “We’re going to go and get better each and every game and every single practice and just go out with a bang.”
The players added that all of the little things mean a lot to them. From making coaches proud to going to see elementary students on Fridays and watching the joy on their faces, they will remember those things forever. They also noted that coach Grubbs has made an impact on their lives from his knowledge of the game, getting to know them at a personal level, they know that he “really cares about our future.”
“He’s always saying football’s not just about football it’s about becoming great men, great dads and great husbands,” Ghan said.
ABOUT THE GAME
Marionville enters Friday night at 8-0. The Blue Comets travel to Miller to face the 1-6 Cardinals.
Marionvile’s closest contest this season was a 28-22 win over Ash Grove last week. They have two victories of 40-plus points this season. They will hold the top seed in the district tournament this year.
