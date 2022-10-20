MILLER, Mo. – This isn’t the senior season that Saige Colley had in mind. At least not the way he hoped to end it.
The running back/linebacker for the Miller Cardinals tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus three weeks ago against Sarcoxie.
The injury happened on the defensive side.
“A (lineman) ran up to me and I had to shed off of him,” Colley said. “I couldn’t square up to textbook tackle him, so I just had to dive out and my leg got caught on the ground and everything on top shifted over.”
After the injury, Colley asked for two plays of rest and then he’d be ready to go again.
“When he went down, honestly, he said, ‘Give me two plays, I’ll be back,’” Miller head coach Jerrad Hansen said. “We tried to convince him, ‘No, you need to take the rest of the game off and we’ll go get you checked out.’”
Colley didn’t get his wish. He later learned he'll be sidelined for the remainder of his senior campaign with the injuries to his right knee.
The running back had tallied 395 rushing yards on 78 carries for an average of 5.1 yards per run. He added seven touchdowns on the ground. As a pass catcher, he had 16 grabs for 228 yards and one TD. He averaged 14.3 yards per reception. Defensively, he led the unit with 67 total tackles, 32 of which were solo, while averaging 11 tackles per game. Those 32 solo tackles also led the team. He picked up six tackles for loss as well.
While his playing days are over, he knows that his time of making an impact on the team is not.
“Just be another coach and be there for them,” Colley said. “Keep them going even though I’m out. Show them it doesn’t matter. … It’s just a small mishap. You have to keep moving forward no matter what.”
Coach Hansen agrees with that sentiment, saying he wants to see Colley continue to push his teammates throughout the rest of the season.
“He’s kind of our vocal leader out there,” Hansen said. “So what’s happening is if there’s a practice he has to miss for a doctor’s appointment, you can feel it. He’s that guy, he’s that rah-rah guy that gets everyone going. … We don’t really have that when he’s not there.”
And Colley takes pride in that role. He may not be leading the defense by making tackles or leading the offense down field with his ball carrying ability anymore, but he doesn’t mind being the vocal leader.
“I’m the hype man for everybody,” Colley said. “If it gets too quiet or anything, I just start running my mouth. I get them in a good mood. I have to be even more of a hype man now.”
At practices, he’s known for breaking the huddle down prior to each workout's start.
“He’s our breakdown guy. We do a breakdown right before we start practice to get the juices flowing, and it’s not quite the same when he’s not there,” Hansen said.
In terms of being that extra coach on the sideline, Colley got his shot to do that last Friday at Pierce City.
“(He) definitely wanted to be out there,” Hansen said about Colley. “He was pacing up and down the sideline. … He was yelling at kids trying to get them motivated and trying to get them to keep playing.
“We have Hudl sideline, so he was looking at the plays trying to show kids what they were doing wrong and stuff like that, just trying to help out and do whatever he could do to help us win the game.”
Over Colley's three seasons of playing football — from his sophomore through senior years — coach Hansen thinks his toughness as well as his personality were the attributes that really stood out to his teammates and coaches. He saw toughness from him at running back through the multiple injuries he battled through. Colley broke his collarbone as a sophomore and dealt with injuries as a junior before the knee injury this year. Hansen mentioned seeing Colley contribute to the program by trying to recruit more players while always doing the little things right and being an example to those below him.
“His resiliency and his willingness to put his body back on the line no matter what’s happened in the past is one thing I love about the kid,” Hansen said.
“He’s definitely a character,” Hansen said. “He lets his personality shine, in mostly positive ways. He’s one of those kids that you can’t help but laugh and smile when he’s around. If it's thought, a lot of times it’s coming out of his mouth. He’s going to let you know what he thinks. Good, bad or ugly, he’s going to let you know.”
Colley believes battling the injuries has made him appreciate the game more than he would have otherwise.
“For me, it makes it sweeter (because) I feel like I’m better because I can fight through it and continue to play even though I’m hurt and still have a love for the sport even though I’m torn up and beat up.
“It shows that I really appreciate the sport even though it just tears you down. You just have to build yourself back up no matter what.”
Colley added that he has enjoyed his time as a Miller Cardinal with all of his “boys.”
“It’s really special,” Colley said. “I grew up here for most of my life, my whole family has been here and it’s just special to be a part of.”
Colley described he and his teammates as “eventful,” saying “you never know what you’re going to get.”
As for the team, coach Hansen wants to see continued improvement in these last two guaranteed games they have even without his leading rusher.
“Just keep improving,” Hansen said. “It’s a team. There’s 30 of us. It’s not a one-man show. It’s not like he (Colley) was out there by himself.”
ABOUT THE TEAM
Miller currently sits at 1-6. Their lone win came against Agape High School by a score of 54-18.
The Cardinals will face unbeaten Marionville on Friday night at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.