MONETT, Mo. — Sometimes, no matter how grown up you are, you just need to be back at home.
That feeling of being back where you came from can give you chills.
Experiencing all of those things again that you grew up doing, seeing and being a part of really tugs at your heart.
That's what Monett's new head football coach Ethan Lewis felt this summer as he was moving in from Las Vegas.
"For me, I love towns," Lewis said. "I love that community. I felt right away when I got here (Monett), that there was a sense of community, a sense of togetherness, a sense that everybody was here to help each other and a family-type environment.
"This felt like everything I'd ever wanted."
Lewis grew up near Tulsa, Oklahoma and lived out in the country near suburbs Broken Arrow and Coweta. The simple and slower lifestyle that Monett offers is much more his pace than that of the fast-moving Vegas lifestyle.
"It's funny, in Vegas there's not many trucks. Not a lot of horses. Not a lot of ranch people. Not a lot of country folk," Lewis said, describing his coming home moment. "And here (Monett) there is that. I drove a big truck that fit right back in."
It wasn't just the simplicity of horses, trucks and country folk for Lewis. The first-year head coach noticed right away the different work ethic. He mentioned how a lot of the kids at Monett are doing what he did when was a high school athlete.
"Working hard, dedication to physical labor, all that stuff is things that people are proud to do here," Lewis said. "I love the kids here. These kids will come to work out and then they'll go to the farm and work. That's what I remember when I was playing. ... I feel like I saw a lot of myself in these kids. That's who I was and that's how I want my kids to be raised."
Lewis noted that there may be some of those same things in Las Vegas. He just didn't see it where he was at and not in the same way he sees it now in Monett.
Lewis graduated from Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2010.
He mentioned going through the recruitment process and having plans of playing at the next level, but with injuries and his heart being set on coaching, he decided his playing days were done.
From there, he went on to Pittsburg State University for college. Once he graduated, Lewis immediately began working towards a goal he had been dreaming about for a long time.
The young coach took what he considered brief stops at Pittsburg High School to coach and went home to Bishop Kelley to help coach there for a little while.
And then it was time for a big move.
Lewis asked his wife, Royce, "what if we went to Vegas?".
Lewis and his wife are actually high school sweethearts they've known each other since they were 15 and began dating then. So, for the small-town couple a move to Vegas wasn't exactly an easy decision.
But, eventually the couple took off on a quest that Lewis considered "something no one does where we're from."
"At first, I think we were a little nervous," Lewis said. "I had established myself so well out in Vegas, I had contacts, I had a reputation and to give all that up and start over again was a little daunting."
But with all the signs pointing to Monett it was clear what they had to do.
After spending seven years out west coaching at Shadow Ridge High School, there was something that clicked and told Lewis it was time.
It was time to come back home.
"So, my aunt passed away one year ago, last week," Lewis said. "Her favorite colors were purple and gold.
"We weren't going to move. But then as soon as she passed away I started getting this itch to move."
Not only were his aunt's favorite colors purple and gold, she also loved bears. Lewis remembered seeing bears all over his aunt's house as decorative pieces.
Monett's mascot? A baby bear. The Cubs.
Ethan and Royce just had a baby bear of their own. The couple are parents to 3-year-old Rowan, and now have a 3-month-old, Deacon. What better way to become a Monett Cub right as you welcome in a little cub of your own.
"I felt like she was back in the back like orchestrating this whole thing saying: 'It's time to come home. It's time to be around brothers and sisters who are still in the area.'"
That feeling of his aunt speaking to him hit home when thinking of he and his wife's parents and even grandparents. Being closer to home with family that is getting older was important.
But, how did Lewis even know about the opportunity to be a head coach at Monett?
Well, that's something that coach Lewis considers to have been fate. Almost as if it was destined to be.
"A buddy of mine, actually, — we were friends in college — he's the track coach here. That's how I heard about the job," Lewis said. "We always talked in college 'let's coach together one day.' Then this happened and I was like 'It's fate. I don't have a choice.'"
Jeff Piepenbrink is that friend. Piepenbrink is the head track and field coach for the Cubs. Lewis' coming home moment was something that struck him as well.
"Especially with him going out to Las Vegas, it felt like a shot in the dark that it would ever happen," Piepenbrink said. "So, it's really cool that we are actually getting to live that dream."
Lewis has Piepenbrink on his coaching staff for the football team and Lewis will be giving that help back as an assistant for the track and field season.
While the simple things weren't everything for the Lewis' in their move, they sure do touch the heart of a country person. Things as simple as driving home from work with the window down and waving 10 times in a six-minute stretch, getting to see his players at the local sonic, or any other public setting.
"I like when I'm driving down the road everybody's always waving," Lewis said. "I've missed that. ... I haven't had that for years. It's kind of weird when your kids (football players) are serving you, but it's also kind of cool because for them it's special."
Even the quietness makes being in Monett better. Lewis mentioned it being "awesome" to go out on the back porch with his wife in the evenings and just sit and hear nothing. It seems to be a favorite of his wife's as well.
"It's so peaceful," Royce Lewis said. "It's so calm here, and everybody's so nice. Like, I genuinely forgot how nice people are in this area of the world after living in Vegas for so long. It's just like the camaraderie, and the friendship and the community that's here is truly amazing."
All of these little things, along with some much larger ones of course, made for what Lewis has considered to be a "forever stop."
"There's no doubt in my mind this could be a forever stop," Lewis said. "I don't see any reason today why I would leave.
"I think it's right for my kids. I think it's right for me. It's just right. It just feels like where I'm supposed to be. I can see my kids in purple and gold. I can see them competing as Cubs and that's exciting for me."
As for coaching, Lewis began his head coaching career last Friday when he led Monett out against Reeds Spring. Despite opening the season with a loss, Lewis is excited about the future.
"I love it. I feel like this is exactly where I'm supposed to be," Lewis said. "I feel like I'm making an impact on the kids' lives. I feel like Monett has a bright future. There's a lot of talented kids from third, fourth grade all the way up."
Some goals for Lewis as head coach are sending kids to their next level of success whether it may be college or vocational technical school. Graduating, being good young men, and holding a team GPA are all things he has in store for his crew.
"I'm really, really proud of him," Royce Lewis said of her husband, Ethan. "This has always been his dream to be a head coach. To watch how hard he worked in Vegas and to be able to come here and really fulfill his dream and accomplish what he set out to do all along when we were kids, it's just amazing."
ABOUT THE GAME
Monett hosted Mount Vernon on Thursday night for its second game of the season.
The Mountaineers entered the game with a 1-0 record after beating McDonald County last week 31-7.
The Cubs fell to Reeds Spring 20-0.
Thursday night's contest between the two teams went into a weather delay during the second quarter and was postponed.
Lightning in the area forced the delay after only one scoring drive was completed. Mount Vernon scored on the opening drive of the game and led 7-0 at the time of the delay. Monett drove most of the field on its first drive before missing a field goal attempt from the 16-yard line.
The Cubs and Mountaineers will pick up play on Friday at 7 p.m.
