QUAPAW, Okla. – For the love of the game.
It seems that’s what drives the Quapaw high school football team. The love for football in this small Oklahoma community stands out. Whether they’re playing, coaching or watching, it’s about the love of the Friday night lights.
“Whether it’s coaches, kids or the fans, it’s a community effort,” Quapaw head coach Robert MacArthur said.
MacArthur mentioned four of his assistant coaches are volunteer guys that are simply coming out to help all season long simply because of their love for football.
“I’m lucky enough to have some of the most knowledgeable assistant coaches I could have,” MacArthur said.
And it doesn’t stop there. The players have illustrated that same thing to their coach.
“These kids love to play football,” MacArthur said.
One of those kids is starting quarterback Jack Deringer. Deringer has helped to lead his teammates to a 7-1 record. While he showcases a strong arm and an ability to run the ball as a dual-threat QB, that’s not what stands out most about his game.
“Number one, he loves the game,” MacArthur said.
The 6-2, 185-pound senior must love football with every ounce and inch of his body because his impact has certainly been felt in the stat book this year as well.
Deringer has thrown for 2,173 yards and 26 touchdowns through eight games. That’s enough for more than three TD passes and 271.6 yards per game. On Oct. 7, he broke a school record for the Wildcats when he slung the ball for 371 passing yards en route to a 44-21 victory over Fairland. Last week against Ketchum, Deringer surpassed his own record throwing for 373 yards as the Wildcats topped the Warriors 37-0.
For the entire season, Deringer has a quarterback rate of 136.8 and has completed 75% of his passes, going 141 for 188. The senior has only thrown seven interceptions through his team’s first eight games this year. He likes to credit his receivers for a lot of his accomplishments.
“I’m lucky,” Deringer said. “I’m blessed. That’s the only way to put it. You know, we have Zane Stand. Just an absolute stud, just a junior. Seth Stand-Johnston, kid is incredible. It’s probably going to go for six if you get it in that kid’s hands. You’ve got both of the Shapp twins (Deacon and Peyton), they’ll catch anything you throw at them.”
Deringer has certainly shown just how valuable each one can be. With the amount of catches each receiver has, it seems the Quapaw offense is really a share-the-wealth type of offense.
Stand has 48 grabs for 823 yards to lead the team. Peyton Shapp has reeled in 35 catches going for 550 yards. His twin, Deacon, has 19 receptions and 263 yards. Stand-Johnston has 412 yards receiving on 26 catches. Each receiver has at least 13.8 yards per catch with Stand leading the way at 17.1.
“We’ve got a wide receiver corps that I’d put against a lot of people in this area,” MacArthur said.
Deringer isn’t just a statistical leader. A trait that can often be undervalued in sports is a player’s ability to lead by example. Deringer has had an ability to do that since arriving in Quapaw as a junior.
When the field general came over from Baxter Springs (Kansas), he was Quapaw’s starting quarterback. But in the second half of the season, Deringer tore his ACL. He rehabbed all offseason and preseason to make sure he was ready to play in 2022.
“It’s dedication and hard work,” MacArthur said about his QB’s ability to perform. “He’s coming off a (knee injury). He busted his butt and he got himself ready to go. … It’s the hard work he puts in to get himself to this point. He does the hard work and he does what the coaches ask him to do.”
Not only his work ethic, but Deringer’s personality stands out as well.
“He’s not the guy that’s ever going to be negative,” MacArthur said. “He’s the type of player that, if he says something negative, he’s going to give you two or three positives right after that.”
MacArthur added that a personality like that will rub off on teammates and causes them to follow. He said Deringer does not make his peers feel inferior to him ever.
Those traits might just help Deringer in his pursuit of playing at the next level as well.
“He’s not afraid to work,” MacArthur said. “He’s not afraid to do exactly what the coach has asked him. … He’s a team-first guy. When you’re a team-first guy, it translates to whatever level you want to go to.”
The senior has been in talks with multiple colleges already. Deringer mentioned the University of Montana, Drake University, Saint John’s University, Ottawa University and the United States Coast Guard Academy. He said becoming a Golden Hurricane at the University of Tulsa would be “a dream.”
“He wants to use football as a viable way for him to get his education,” MacArthur said. “Because of the normalcy of it. That’s what he’s done his whole life, is play sports and go to school.”
Both coach MacArthur and Deringer said the biggest transition from being a high school athlete to a college athlete is that it becomes a full-time job. Deringer didn’t hesitate when he said why he believes he can make that transition from the game to the job.
“I’ve wanted it since I was seven years old,” Deringer said about playing college football. “I’m not going to stop until I get there.”
As for the team, Quapaw has been rolling ever since its Week 4 loss to Colcord. They followed that game with a 36-13 win over Commerce. Then they traveled to Fairland where they earned the 23-point win. Back home against Afton in Week 7, the Wildcats topped the Eagles 49-21. Last week they pitched the shutout at Ketchum.
“Our defense is where it begins,” MacArthur said. “We are considered to have a high-powered offense, but it starts with our defense.”
Looking forward, Quapaw will face Wyandotte on Friday night and then Hulbert to end the regular season next week. Then it will be about preparing for each opponent in the postseason and trying to continue their season each week.
“If this team stays focused, I think the sky is the limit,” coach MacArthur said. “When they are ready to play, they are dangerous. If they … don’t waiver or get too cocky or overconfident, they will be able to go as high as they want to go to pursue whatever they want to do in the postseason.”
Deringer added some thoughts about the team and what they hope to do the rest of the year.
“We just have a good group of guys who want to learn,” Deringer said. “We have a great coaching staff that takes care of us. I honestly think we can win a state championship,” Deringer said. “I think we have a good shot at it and I think these boys think we have a good shot at it as well.
“We want to be that Quapaw team that’s known forever and that’s what we’re aiming for.”
ABOUT THE GAME
The Wildcats (7-1) will meet the Wyandotte Bears (2-6) on Friday night. Wyandotte enters play with wins over Oklahoma Union in Week 1 and Hulbert last week, meaning the Bears ended a six-game skid with that 31-14 victory.
Quapaw’s lone loss was a 35-13 defeat at the hands of Colcord. Each win since has been by at least 23 points.
