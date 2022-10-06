It isn’t often you find a Class 1 school with a consistent field goal kicker. It’s probably even less often you would see one that’s been kicking all four years of high school.
The Diamond Wildcats have had that in senior Jacob Atkinson.
Now, head coach Mac Whitehead will be having to look to replace that position in 2023.
“We feel like we’re pretty fortunate,” Whitehead said. “You don’t like to look forward to the next season, but right away that’s one of the biggest things we’re going to have to replace is Jacob as a kicker. We haven’t had to worry about that for three years.”
But, it wasn’t just a walk in the park for Atkinson.
“He’d never played football before,” Whitehead said. “And you could tell. But then (we) found out he had some skills kicking and he started kicking off and kicking extra points for us.”
That wasn’t discovered until after a few games had already been played during the 2019 season.
Atkinson didn’t get to Diamond until his eighth grade year and wasn’t sure what sports to play. Prior to coming to school at Diamond, he had only played soccer and baseball while going to school at College Heights Christian School.
“When I got to high school I met up with coach (Bill) Gray and he said I should try out for football and so, I did,” Atkinson said.
Despite it being visually noticeable that Atkinson had never played football, Whitehead and his staff found just the right job for their newcomer on the football field.
He went 9 of 15 on point-after attempts during his freshman season. Atkinson propelled from that point on. His sophomore campaign saw him finish 16 of 16 on PATs while going 0 for 1 on field goals. The next year saw more attempts and the junior put 18 of 21 extra points through the uprights. He went 1 for 2 on field goals.
Coach Whitehead talked about seeing growth from Atkinson in the weight room, mentioning that he’s top 2 in most categories. Atkinson sees that as an important part of his game as well.
“I feel like it’s pretty important,” Atkinson said. “Not even just for a kicker but even to play sports. What everyone’s always told me is that if your muscles are strong enough it’ll prevent more injuries. For kicking, you need more muscle in your legs but you don’t want too much to where you can’t have enough mobility.”
He also believes soccer is a big part of the success he’s had kicking the ball. The senior kicker noted that he’s always had the form it’s just taken adding some power over the years.
So far this year, he’s 12 of 14 on PATs and is a perfect 2 for 2 on field goals with his long being a 38-yarder.
Whitehead mentioned game-planning differently once they get in the red zone since he has a kicker he trusts to get them three points when they don’t have to have a touchdown.
“It changes the way that you call plays knowing… once we get inside the 20 we don’t have to be as aggressive,” he noted.
Atkinson’s also getting the job done with his kickoffs.
“He does a really good job (on kickoffs),” Whitehead said. “We don’t get a touchback but the kicks are really high and it allows our kickoff team to cover the kick. He puts it on them anywhere from the 10 to the five. The height of it makes it really good for us because our kickoff team gets down there and we’re able to pin them inside the 20 a lot.”
For his first three seasons, Atkinson was mostly just a kicker. Coach Whitehead mentioned a little playing time on the defensive line during his junior campaign, but that was about it.
It’s been a little different this year for the 6-4 205-pound athlete. He mentioned learning new plays and how to run plays was the most difficult part of his transition as he tried to learn football once he joined Diamond.
Over the years, Atkinson has learned that he likes kicking field goals more because of the direct impact it can have on the game by scoring points, but finds kickoffs being very important, too, knowing he can pin opponents deep with a good one. It’s also been the more difficult of the two jobs for him.
Atkinson has been playing in all three phases of the game. He starts as a right tackle on offense and flips around to play defensive end on the other side. All while still performing the kicking duties.
“He’ll probably be an all-conference player. Not only as a kicker this year, but also on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side of the ball as well,” Whitehead said.
The senior leads the team so far in sacks with three. He has tallied 29 tackles (14 solo) and eight of them have been in the backfield for a loss.
Not only does he lead his crew in sacks, he’s a team captain this year as well.
“Jacob brings a lot of energy to the team,” Whitehead said. “His hard work, his work ethic, his character, and obviously his teammates feel like he does everything the right way. When we voted for team captains he was the leading vote-getter.”
Coach also credits Atkinson’s punctuality for class and practice to the respect he gets from his teammates to be voted captain. Whitehead believes his attendance at summer workouts along with his grades and other ways he can lead.
“When you vote for captains, as a coach, you look at one choice and you say ‘Man, I don’t see it.’ With Jacob, you see it,” Whitehead said. “ You understand why. There’s no debate that he’s very deserving of it.”
“For me, it means I have to work up to what my peers and my teammates think I should be able to accomplish,” Atkinson said about being voted captain. “When I was younger, I used to look up to the seniors. Now I feel like that’s the same way. Now the younger kids look up to us seniors.
“As a senior captain I feel like you have to have a lot of responsibility on and off the field.”
Playing offense, defense, kicking field goals and PATs, and then kicking the ball off, there’s hardly a time where Atkinson isn’t on the field for the Wildcats. Coach Whitehead sees that as a good example for underclassmen to have in front of them.
“Out of the 48 minutes, he’ll play 46 of them,” Whitehead said. “Having that kind of an example for those younger kids, to see that when you get to be a senior, that should be a goal for you.”
ABOUT THE GAME
Diamond meets the Stockton Tigers Friday night for their Week 7 matchup.
Both teams enter play at 1-5. Both teams have also defeated Miller this year. While the Wildcats and Tigers were both handed losses by Ash Grove and Marionville earlier in the season.
Stockton and Diamond both compete in the Southwest Conference. The Tigers topped the Wildcats 27-14 last season.
