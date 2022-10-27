WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The phrase “jack of all trades” can be used to describe senior Wyandotte football player Malachi Epperson.
Epperson is a receiver and linebacker for the Bears, but football isn’t his only hobby. He’s also a state runner-up powerlifter and competes in track and field while also dabbling in music, hunting, fishing and his father’s taxidermy business.
“I know he’s a great musician,” Wyandotte football coach Dylan Terry said. “He has a passion for that.”
There’s a reason Epperson has gained a strong passion for music.
After being homeschooled through the seventh grade, Epperson met a major change as he came to Wyandotte public schools as an eighth grader. The change came after the middle schooler’s parents divorced, and music is something that helped him during that time.
“That’s a big reason why we (Malachi and his brothers) play music so much,” Epperson said. “It’s a big part of what helped us through that, and that’s a big reason why we love music so much.”
Epperson considered music as an escape for him and his siblings as they dealt with a big life change as boys.
“I’ve seen it help a lot of our family members through a lot of stuff,” Epperson said. “It’s like an escape for a lot of people. It definitely is for us. Music brings us back to our roots and connects us to how we were raised. We just like being able to share it with other people.”
Adding to that passion, music really began for him at an even younger age. He grew up playing the drums at the church his family attended. The church was even built by his grandfather.
He was able to watch a lot of family members join in the music at church. From playing instruments to singing, he enjoyed watching them share their talents. He looked up to those uncles, cousins, aunts, grandparents and his father on stage as they played different kinds of music, sang or preached.
Music is something that’s always been a part of Epperson’s life. From playing drums at the church — while his older brother, Gavriel, played piano — to playing in talent shows at school with both of his brothers, music has always been there.
Epperson noted that he sort of graduated from the drums to the guitar once his younger brother, Josiah, learned the drums. The family affair of music continues today.
“We have family reunions now, and every year when we get around the fire, we play music,” Epperson said.
He’s even hopeful to take his musical talents to the next step and join a band once football season ends and things start to slow down for him a little bit.
It isn’t just the music that Malachi has found himself attached to. He’s also developed a passion for powerlifting.
“That’s another thing. I’m just really sentimental about stuff,” Epperson said. “I like the sentimental side of stuff. When I was growing up I always worked out with my dad.”
Once he joined Wyandotte schools, Epperson was encouraged by his peers to join sports, like powerlifting and football. He mentioned not really being raised around sports so he didn’t know much about either one.
“I didn’t know how a first down worked or a touchdown, any of that stuff,” Epperson said with a laugh.
He’s certainly learned about both as he’s a leader on the football team today, and finished second at state in powerlifting as a junior in the 157-pound class. His goal this season is to become the state champion in powerlifting. Epperson has reached state all three years so far.
Epperson has also developed some leadership roles over the years. He’s the only senior on the Bears’ roster this year. Coach Terry considers the way he’s carried himself and acted towards his teammates to be “selfless.”
“That’s probably the biggest and the best thing that I can say about Malachi and the things that he does,” coach Terry said. “He wants his senior year to go well and it hasn’t. He’s understood that he still has a role to play and it’s probably bigger than his individual senior year, too.”
Epperson made that clear as well.
“I’m all about fun,” he said. “And fun to me is just being able to watch other people have fun. I couldn’t care less if I got a stinking touchdown. I just want to know that everyone else is having a good time.
“I just wanted to be one of those seniors that they could look up to. On the field, but also off the field. … I don’t want to let anyone down.”
Terry admires the dedication Epperson shows through being a multi-sport athlete and making good grades as a student. Epperson also worked for the city of Seneca this last summer and has been employed by the deer processing plant in Fairland during deer seasons the past 10 years.
Terry has appreciated the responsibility of Epperson being able to communicate with him through all he does to make sure and fill coach in on everything he might miss out on or how they need to coordinate things to make sure he won’t miss anything.
“He’s matured beyond his age to be able to handle that as a senior in high school,” Terry said.
Epperson credits that to Terry and the respect he has for him.
“Not a lot of coaches come here and commit like coach Terry has,” Epperson said. “No one’s committed like coach Terry has. He’s always there for the team. He’s there for us and tries to be a role model for us. He’s also a big family man and I respect that a lot.”
As for other hobbies, Malachi enjoys being able to go hunting with his younger brother. He mentioned how he caught himself reminiscing the other day when he took his brother down a hunting trail that he recalled his father taking him on when he was younger. Josiah appreciates the opportunities to join his brother in their hobbies as well.
“It’s really cool,” Josiah said. “Not everyone has that opportunity for their older brother to take them to do stuff together. I feel like we have a closer relationship than most.”
ABOUT THE GAME
Wyandotte is 2-6 on the year with wins over Oklahoma Union and Hulbert. Their offensive outputs on those nights (22, 31) are their most points scored in a game this year.
The Bears will meet Quapaw on Friday night.
The Wildcats enter play at 7-1 with their only loss coming against Colcord. Colcord defeated Wyandotte on Oct. 13 this year.
Epperson wanted to add some comments about the Bears’ work they’ve put in this season.
“Even though we don’t win that many games… I can promise you that we outworked everyone else (this season),” he said.
