Lying almost directly between the towns of Pierce City and Sarcoxie on State Highway 37 is Wentworth, Missouri.
And that's where the rivalry between the two towns — separated by just about a 15-minute or 13-mile drive — got its name. The Battle of Wentworth.
As you're passing through, don't blink. Seriously, you might miss the carwash on the left-hand side of the highway that sits smack-dab in the middle of town. Just behind what used to be Kenny Neal's Pre-Owned car dealership.
The three towns' populations combine to be 3,165 based on the 2020 consensus. Sarcoxie's population was just over 1,500 while Pierce City's was just below that mark. Wentworth added a whopping 107 to those numbers in 2020.
The small communities almost run together as one in many ways. A lot of the people living in the communities know each other well. They've even known each other for years having spent so much time in the area.
"So, it's actually kind of interesting because my wife actually graduated from Pierce City High School," Sarcoxie head coach Russell Ellis said. "My father-in-law played against Sarcoxie back when he played football. So the Pierce City-Sarcoxie rivalry has been going for a really long time."
There are families split across the three communities. Students at Pierce City public schools may have relatives at the Sarcoxie public schools. While both school systems bring in kids from Wentworth.
"All these kids know one another," Pierce City head coach Brad Hocker said. "Parents know one another from way back when and they played each other. It's a bragging rights type of thing."
These two communities know each other very well.
"Probably the close proximity," Hocker said. "A lot of these people, they probably work at the same business, they see each other on a daily basis... it's been a rivalry since before I got here."
The same can be said for the football programs specifically.
When it comes to the gridiron, Hocker began his head coaching role at Pierce City in 2005. He took a four-year hiatus after the 2009 season before returning again in 2014 and has been driving the bus ever since.
"You know, Hocker's actually a very close friend of mine," Ellis said. "I was actually on his staff for a year. I learned a lot from him. I was really privileged to be a part of that.
"His record speaks for itself. Dude's won a lot of games."
The Bears' Ellis is in his eighth season at the helm of the Sarcoxie program. Here's where the familiarity comes in. Ellis was a part of Hocker's staff at Pierce City in 2014 as a defensive coordinator before taking over at the arch rival the next season.
"He's a good friend of mine," Hocker said. "We talk about every day. We bounce ideas off one another. He kind of knows what I do, I kind of know what he does. It's always challenging because I think he does a good job over there."
Both coaches mentioned just how important it is to be prepared when going against one another. Adding that if they aren't, the other one would take advantage.
Heading into the 2021 season, Ellis was 0-6 against his former mentor. Hocker was 12-0 in The Battle of Wentworth.
Sarcoxie, as a program, was just 2-14 in the rivalry game — dating back to 2005 when Hocker took over for the Eagles — prior to last year's contest. The Bears' two wins came while Pierce City was under different leadership.
Coach Ellis and the Bears put a stop to the program's seven-game skid against its bitter rival with a 50-20 victory on Sept. 10 of last year. That's also something Ellis mentioned was his "favorite memory" throughout his time in the rivalry so far. As the program was "finally getting over the hump" by taking down its rival for the first time during his tenure.
Don't kid yourself, though. It hasn't just been a cakewalk for Pierce City over the last 15 years or so.
And the rivalry matchup has brought some serious attention into the region for Class 1 football.
As coach Ellis mentioned: "Everybody gets up for the Pierce City game. It doesn't matter if we're both really good or state ranked like we've been before or if both of us are average or below average."
During the 2017 season, the two teams met to end the regular season in mid-October rather than in Week 3 like they have for five years straight now.
That 2017 game featured two undefeated teams who were — at the time — meeting for the Spring River Valley Conference title. Pierce City and Sarcoxie are now in the Southwest Conference.
Both teams were state ranked with Pierce City at No. 6 and Sarcoxie ninth.
"I think there were 4,000 people in this stadium (Royce Stadium)," Ellis said. "Pierce City ended up beating us here. It was one of the best high school environments, ever. It was unbelievable.
"Even though it didn't go our way, that's something those kids will remember for the rest of their lives."
Pierce City won that matchup 35-26.
As for his Battle of Wentworth memories, this one stood out for coach Hocker saying: "That was one of my favorite games. It was a good game and it was a good game to be a part of."
Ellis mentioned hearing all the buzz around the school from other faculty members, fans from both towns and more about how big this game is to the communities year in and year out.
"There's a lot of patrons here that say 'hey, coach, we have to beat Pierce City. So there's definitely that added pressure there, too," Ellis said.
The players feel the intensity as well. They may be kids but their bodies aren't numb to the pressure and excitement that comes with playing against a close rival.
Both coaches mentioned the rivalry matchup playing a factor by seeing the players get up for this matchup on their own and not needing any push from the staff to be ready. Adding that "they know what's at stake" and "they are mature enough to get themselves ready."
Especially one that may have family and friends across the way.
That's exactly what it is for Pierce City's senior quarterback Clayten O'Hara.
"Personally, it's a big game because the opposing coach, coach Ellis, is actually a relative of mine," O'Hara said.
He added that the competitive spirit between he and Ellis makes it even more of a rivalry and something he's always enjoyed being a part of.
"Obviously, I don't want to lose to him, he doesn't want to lose to me. So it makes me prepare extra hard."
Sarcoxie's senior quarterback Jaron Malotte has some of that same familiarity across the way, mentioning that he grew up going against O'Hara.
"We're really similiar. It's like a one-on-one with us two to me, personally," Mallote said.
O'Hara even mentioned "cherishing this one a little more than others if it's a win."
The game can even be big for students that don't play in the game.
"Sometimes we (Sarcoxie and Pierce City) don't get along the best so there's definitely some chatter (around the school) and I think we'll have a lot of students come out and cheer us on so that's something I'll look forward to," O'Hara said.
Both athletes mentioned leading by example. Whether that's vocally or through their physicality in practice, they hope to help prepare their team for Friday night's game.
"I'm sure they're over there saying 'you never lose to the Bears' and our guys are saying 'hey, you give it your all and go beat the Eagles,'" Ellis said.
ABOUT THE TEAMS
Sarcoxie enters play 2-0. The Bears knocked off Commerce, Okla. in Week 1 by a score of 30-13. Then in Week 2, they topped Clever by a final score of 42-7.
Week 3's matchup will be another home game at Royce Stadium for Sarcoxie. They've yet to have a road game this season.
Pierce City, who has also played its first two games at home, holds a 1-1 record.
The Eagles took down Diamond 34-13 last week after losing a tight one in Week 1 against Lighthouse Christian Academy. With Pierce City leading 7-6, Lighthouse drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat the Eagles 9-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.