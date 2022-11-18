Carthage boys swimmer Kellen Frieling has been the Globe's prep athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 12.
KELLEN FRIELING
Frieling headlined Carthage's standout showing at the MSHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships last Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The junior picked up three state medals — two in relays and one individual. Frieling finished 15th individually in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.73 seconds.
"He missed the finals by .1 seconds last year and that didn't sit well with him," Carthage coach Braden McBride said. "He committed to being a year-round swimmer. He put in a lot of work. Last year, he swam a 57 and was 17th. This year, he had to swim a 55 to make 16th. The event got way faster. He worked hard in the offseason. It was a testament to that for his success."
In relays, Frieling helped the Tigers' 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams take 15th and 16th, respectively.
"As a sophomore last year, it looked like the meet was pretty intimidating for him," McBride said. "But this year, he did not blink. He went after it and went after it hard. I was very proud of the way he stepped up to the challenge. He did a great job."
Also competing on the relay teams were Braxton McBride, William Wright and Eli Cox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.