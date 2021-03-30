AURORA, Mo. — Jaesik Friggle's run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Aurora past Carl Junction 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Aurora High School.
The Bulldogs tied the game at 5-5 with four runs in the top of the sixth. Noah Southern scored on a bases-loaded walk to pull the score to 5-4 before Brendyn Downs scored on a steal of home to tie it.
Clayton Reed doubled to center field to start the Houn' Dawgs' sixth, and he moved to third on Dalton Cline's sacrifice. After Heath Hoffman struck out, Friggle came to the plate and delivered the game-winning hit.
Kelton Brown, who entered in the top of the sixth, retired the side in order in the seventh to pick up the save.
Hayze Hoffman went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a double out of the five-hole for Aurora (6-0). Friggle finished with two hits, one RBI and a walk.
Trey Mulholland, Reed and Dalton each had run-scoring hits for the Houn' Dawgs. Starter Mulholland went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits.
Carson Johnson and Noah Southern amassed four of Carl Junction's six hits. Dylan Eck gave up five earned runs on seven hits through five innings of work for the Bulldogs (5-2).
Carl Junction entertains Frontenac and Aurora plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Branson.
