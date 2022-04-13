Third baseman John Jorgensen, left, purchased by the Brooklyn Dodgers from the Montreal Royals of the International League, joined the Dodgers on April 15, 1947 in time to start at third base in the season opener against Boston. The Dodgers starting infield, left to right, comprises Jorgensen, shortstop Pee Wee Reese, second baseman Ed Stanky, and first baseman Jackie Robinson, all of whom played in the opener at Ebbets Field. AP File