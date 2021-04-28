Kohl Cooper, Davis Ficus, Josh Harryman and Ben Wardlow grew up playing teeball together.
Fast forward to their final year at Joplin High School, and the four student-athletes all signed college letters on Wednesday inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Three of the four are set to play baseball at the next level. Cooper signed at Crowder College, while Fiscus inked at St. Louis Community College and Harryman signed at Three Rivers Community College.
While Wardlow was quick to admit his shortcomings on the diamond, he’s found his niche elsewhere. He will join the swim team at William Jewell.
“It’s the coolest thing ever to sign with these guys,” Wardlow said. “Growing up, I was never good (at baseball). They were always the star players. They were my idols as a kid. To share this moment on the same day as them and getting to continue the next chapter of our lives, it meant everything to me. It was very cool.”
KOHL COOPER
Cooper chose powerhouse Crowder due to its winning tradition and proximity to home.
“The main reason for me to sign with Crowder is the history there,” Cooper said. “Coach (Travis) Lallemand and their winning streaks ... the types of players that come out of there are miraculous. I want to be around a team that is disciplined. It was also a win-win having a local, winning program this close. It’s awesome.”
Cooper, a standout on the mound and at the plate for Kyle Wolf’s Eagles, will be a two-way player for the Roughriders. He's hitting .359 with three home runs and 19 RBI to go with a 3.58 ERA in four starts this season for Joplin.
“When I get there, I’m going to let the game decide what I do,” Cooper said. “If it’s me being a pitcher, it means me being a pitcher. If it means me being a hitter and an outfielder, it means that. It’s whatever the game decides for me.
“I had Tommy John surgery a couple of years ago. I’m still building my confidence back up on the mound. Right now, I would say hitting is probably my strong point and playing the outfield. I think I will get my confidence back on the mound, be good to go.”
Cooper credited his dad for helping him get through the long road to recovery that comes with Tommy John.
“In the baseball world, Kohl might be what we call toolsy,” Wolf said. “He might be one of the toolsy guys I have coached. For him to get to this point and get the opportunity to play at a program like Crowder, he’s earned it.”
DAVID FISCUS
Fiscus has been the team’s everyday catcher this season after sitting behind Luke Benfield, who graduated last year.
“Over the summer, I injured my hand,” Fiscus said. “I didn’t get a lot of time to talk to coaches, so Josh Harryman and his dad (Kirk) got me involved with Marucci Clubhouse where I went and worked with a catching coach after my injury.”
Fiscus carries a .255 batting average for the Eagles, belting two long balls while driving in 12 runs. His recruitment came down to St. Louis Community College and North Arkansas.
“Overall, it came down to A+ program and allowing me to go without paying tuition,” Fiscus said. “I also wanted to be in a bigger area, see what it's like in a bigger city. My goals are to be the best catcher I can be defensive wise. I want to strengthen my arm a lot more. Also, my hitting … just get more consistent and strong. Hopefully, I can transfer on to Pitt State.”
And work ethic is Fiscus’ best attribute.
“David is the consummate teammate,” Wolf said. “Everything he has, he has worked to earn. “When the time comes David if I can do it, there’s going to be a job opportunity to come help us coach because I think that’s something in your future and you will do a great job.”
JOSH HARRYMAN
Harryman said Three Rivers always had a plan for him.
“I went on quite a few visits,” Harryman said. “When I went to Three Rivers, they were the most exciting for me. That’s all I needed was a plan to do me. I was all in whenever they told me that.”
The submarine reliever, who throws a 72-75 mile per hour fastball with a changeup and slider, has posted a 0.84 ERA in 13 games this spring. He's struck out 19 batters through 25 innings.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to play the game,” Harryman said. “Not a lot of people get to. I’m one of a lucky few. I came in with the best attitude here, but I’m leaving with a better one. That’s solely to Coach (Wolf) for making me who I am.”
“Josh, we have come a long way,” Wolf said. “Josh made a decision a couple of years ago to change his arm slot and gave him a chance to have success in a little different way. He has been lights out good this spring.’
BEN WARDLOW
Wardlow said his decision to swim at William Jewell trickled down to what was best from an academic and athletic standpoint.
“My decision became a no-brainer,” he said. “I always thought about choosing a school between academic or athletic you would have to compromise something. With William Jewell, I get the best of both worlds.”
Wardlow also said he wouldn’t be where he is without the help of coaches Ali Stauffer and Aaron Stump.
“I came into high school weighing just over 100 pounds,” Wardlow said. “I’m not much bigger now. I’m still pretty scrawny, but I was very little. I wasn’t that good of a swimmer. They transformed me. They made me a much better athlete all-around. I never thought swimming at the collegiate level would be a possibility. They made me who I am today and it’s a dream come true.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.