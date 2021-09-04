FRONTENAC, Kan. — Frontenac flexed its defensive muscle and registered a 20-0 shutout over Columbus on Saturday morning in the weather-delayed prep football opener.
The Raiders and Titans started the game on Friday night, but after two three-and-outs by the Frontenac offense and one by the Titans, the game was stopped by lightning and eventually rescheduled for Saturday morning.
Frontenac came up with two turnovers on downs inside the 10-yard line. In the first half Columbus mounted a 21-play drive that consumed 10 minutes, but it ended with a fourth-down incomplete pass from the 8-yard line.
In the second half the Titans threatened again, but quarterback Brett Hamilton was knocked out of bounds one yard short of the goal line on fourth down.
Linebacker Justice Compton led the Raiders with eight tackles, one more than defensive ends Collin McCartney and Landon Dean, linebacker Peyton McDonald and strong safety Brady Stanley. McCartney made three tackles for loss, and Dean had 2.5 quarterback sacks.
“Our defense was solid last night and today,” Frontenac coach Mark Smith said. “It starts with the D-line. Our linebackers were filling hard; our outside linebackers were staying on the edge so they couldn’t get outside. Our D-backs were in the right spot.”
The Raiders limited Titans running back Gabe Martin to 27 yards on 16 rushes. Last season he ran for 1,244 yards while earning all-state laurels.
“We never allowed him to get in the open field, which is huge,” Smith said. “If he gets his big muscles going, man, he gets downhill and makes it hard on you.”
“You don’t have to spend too much time watching our game film to know we run our offense through him,” Titans coach Blake Burns said. “They seemed content to put as many hats around him as they could.”
The Titans’ offense also lost wide receiver Landin Midgett and quarterback Jaxson Haraughty with injuries in the first half.
“I don’t know on Landin just yet,” Burns said. “Jaxson turned his ankle pretty well. We’re hoping that’s all it his. Hopefully we’re healthy by district time.
“But a lot of our kids stepped up in their moment, and we made some plays. Kids who have not played very much for us got some great opportunities, and I’m very proud of our effort.”
Big plays set up or produced the Raiders’ first two touchdowns.
In the second quarter quarterback McCartney ran down an errant snap and eluded a couple of tackles before throwing to Aaron Doria, who made a sliding catch at the 4-yard line. Doria then caught a three-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left in the first half for a 6-0 lead at the intermission.
Compton, who had six carries for 97 yards, broke a 74-yard touchdown run off left guard on the second play of the fourth quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Mario Menghini’s 19-yard punt return two minutes later set up his seven-yard touchdown with 6:43 left.
Games on Friday night have Coffeyville at Columbus and Frontenac at Coweta (Okla.).
