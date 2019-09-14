PITTSBURG, Kan. — "Unique" was the word both coaches used to describe the conclusion of the St. Mary’s Colgan and Frontenac football game on Saturday afternoon at Hutchinson Field.
The Raiders and Panthers kicked off on Thursday night before the game was suspended due to a severe thunderstorm passing through the area with 3:25 left in the second quarter and Frontenac leading 20-0.
Play resumed at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the Raiders picked up where they left off, pulling away to a 41-12 win over their CNC League rival.
“This was unique,” Frontenac coach Mark Smith said. “It’s not our favorite thing to do because it’s hard to do anything on Friday other than trying to get the soreness out. The only good thing is you can watch some film from Thursday and kind of make corrections. Our kids kind of figured that out and I thought we played pretty well today.”
“It’s a unique situation to get delayed, sit a day and then come back,” Colgan coach Shawn Seematter said. “But, I was really proud of the way our guys came out. We got a big stop and drove down the field and got a score right before the half to get ourselves back in it.
“Unfortunately, right out of half, we had a miscue and the floodgates opened, but I was proud of the way our guys came out and fought against a really good football team.”
The Panthers (0-2) struck first when play resumed as Derek VanBecelaere — filling in at quarterback for Gianni Piccini, who suffered an injury on Thursday — hit Jalen VanBecelaere for a 27-yard touchdown up the left sideline with 21 seconds remaining to cut the Frontenac lead to 20-6.
“I was so proud of Derek because that is a tough situation,” Seematter said. “It is never easy to ask a kid to come into that situation, but we needed someone to step up. I was very proud of the way he stepped up and led the team down the field on the first drive.”
It was all Frontenac the rest of the way, as the Raiders (2-0) scored 21 unanswered points to enforce the running clock with 11:12 to play in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Jake Beckmann started the scoring for the Raiders with a four-yard rush at the 8:46 mark of the third quarter, before running back Drew Bollinger found paydirt from three yards out to make the score 34-6 with 3:22 to play in the third.
Beckmann went to the air for the final Frontenac touchdown of the day, hitting running back Alex Johnson for a 13-yard score to push the lead to 41-6.
Beckmann finished with 62 rushing yards and a score, adding 47 passing yards and score, while Johnson had 65 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“Establishing the running game is huge for our offense,” Smith said. “We can spread out a defense by running it well, which opens up the passing attack. The more balanced we are on offense allows us to be more efficient as well.”
Colgan closed the game with an eight-yard rushing touchdown from Conner Taylor with 21 seconds left.
In the first half on Thursday, Frontenc took control early when Ty Gates returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Brant Chance picked off Colgan’s Piccini during the Panthers’ second possession and returned it for a 35-yard touchdown with 6:07 to play in the first quarter to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead.
Frontenac made it a three-score game when Johnson capped a 62-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown on fourth down-and-goal with 5:37 remaining in the opening half to make the score 20-0.
“Defense and special teams was huge for us on Thursday,” Smith said. “It got us a big lead. Thursday, I wasn’t too happy with the offense, but they picked it up today (Saturday).”
