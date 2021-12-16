ANDERSON, Mo. — Frontenac (Kan.) jumped out to an enormous lead by halftime Thursday and went on to a 74-47 victory over Carl Junction in a first-round boys’ basketball game in the McDonald County Tournament.
Frontenac moved out to a 53-28 advantage at intermission in dropping the Bulldogs to 2-6.
Ky Warren’s 11 points topped the Carl Junction scoring.
Carl Junction will play an undetermined opponent at 5 p.m. Friday in the eight-team tourney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.