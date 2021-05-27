MANHATTAN, Kan. — The 4-seeded Frontenac baseball team erupted for 13 runs in the first inning en route to a lopsided 17-3 win in five innings over 5-seed Hesston in the KSHSAA Class 3A state quarterfinals on Thursday at Kansas State University’s Tointon Family Stadium.
The triumph advanced the Raiders to the semifinals to take on top-seeded Anderson County, a 1-0 victor over Hugoton, at 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Frontenac benefitted from seven hits, three walks and three Hesston fielding errors in the bottom of the first. The Raiders loaded the bases with no outs before getting RBI at-bats by Brett Cleland, Colin McCartney, Mario Menghini, Aidan Wolownik, Logan Myers, Kaston Fields, Jeremy Raio and Adam Williams.
After Hesston plated three runs in the top of the third, Frontenac responded with a 3-spot in the bottom half on three hits. A sacrifice grounder by Menghini made it a 14-3 ballgame before Myers logged his second triple of the day to make it 16-3.
A sacrifice fly by Williams in the bottom of the fourth drove in Frontenac’s final run of the game.
The Raiders outhit Hesston 13-5 in the contest. Myers, Raio, Cleland, Menghini and Williams each tallied a pair of hits, and Myers accounted for a team-high four RBI.
McCartney picked up the win after limiting Hesston to no runs and one hit while striking out a pair of 1 1/2 innings of work. Raio three earned runs and two hits in one inning of relief, and Lane Franklin surrendered two hits in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.