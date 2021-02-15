When the first drop of ink connected with paper, Ty Gates’ dream of playing college football at the next level immediately came to fruition.
And here’s an added bonus for Gates:
He signed a letter of intent to play for his boyhood team at Pittsburg State University last Friday afternoon in the main gym at Frontenac High School.
“I feel like I’m in a new world,” Gates said. “It’s exciting. I’m very thankful for the moment. I’ll have a lot of emotions going through my body. I have dreamed of playing college football since I was in third grade when I was 8 or 9, my first year playing youth league football.”
Why the Gorillas?
“I just liked that they had that family bonding,” said Gates, a first-team all-CNC League selection. “The second I stepped in there, they were happy to meet me. They were happy to show me all around. They had that family bonding-type situation. They made me feel welcome.”
Gates, who plans on majoring in construction management, was a first-team Kansas 3A all-state cornerback at Frontenac, playing for former PSU quarterback Mark Smith. Gates collected 35 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in his senior season for the Raiders.
“Ty has been a big part of our success at Frontenac,” Smith said. “He has made major contributions on offense, defense and special teams, helping us win some big games. Ty has been a great leader and teammate for our program. He has great athletic ability and a strong work ethic. He has always pushed himself to do his best and make others around him better. We are looking forward to watching Ty continue his football career at Pitt State.”
Gates grew up attending games at Carnie Smith Stadium. It certainly helps he was only a stone’s throw away, being from Frontenac.
“Since I live right next to there, I go to the games all the time,” Gates said. “I love how they play. I love the atmosphere. My very first time showing up there watching them do the (Gorilla Walk). I told myself, ‘That’s going to be me here in a few years.’ I can’t believe it’s happening.”
Gates said he believes he will fit into coach Brian Wright’s system “perfectly fine” as there’s one common goal among the team:
“We’re all there for one job and one job only — (to win),” he said.
Gates’ goal is to see the field as a freshman and continue to have a growth mindset, which propelled him toward being the football player he was at Frontenac.
“I want to be the hardest worker out there, push myself constantly,” Gates said. “What I learned about myself (at Frontenac) is I have an unbelievable skill that I did not realize I had, and Coach Smith pushed me to get that out. Coach pushed me to have a growth mindset.”
