MANHATTAN, Kan. — Third-seeded Silver Lake softball team earned a 7-6 walk-off win over sixth-seeded Frontenac thanks to Kyla Hay's fielder's choice on Thursday night in the Class 3A state quarterfinals at Twin Oaks Complex.
Hailey Horton sparked the inning with a leadoff single. Lauren Rollenhagen, a courtesy runner, advanced to second after McKinley Kruger reached on a fielding error.
Bailey McCollum dropped down a sacrifice bunt to put Rollenhagen on third with only one out.
Avery Wendle went the distance for Silver Lake (20-3). She allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits.
Taryn Burkhardt, Kruger and Horton accumulated six of Silver Lake's 11 hits.
Mia Brown suffered the loss for Frontenac (19-4), which led 5-2 after two innings. Heather Arnett led the way offensively with three hits, one RBI and two runs scored.
Silver Lake plays Haven at 11 a.m. Friday in a semifinal matchup.
