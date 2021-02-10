Landon Dean had his preference list narrowed down to Kansas State and Oklahoma State University.
Once Dean reached out to the Oklahoma State coaching staff with that news, the Cowboys truly kicked the tires in pursuit of the standout defensive end from Frontenac.
“They really picked up the recruiting process,” Dean said. “I had several virtual tours. I even went down there for an academic visit and walked the campus. I built good relationships with the coaches. I had the gut feeling they were the one. I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else, so that’s what made me make my decision.”
And Dean is headed to the Big 12. He announced his commitment to play college football for the Cowboys over Twitter on Wednesday night.
“First off, I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity,” Dean said in a tweet. “Without him, none of this would be possible. Next, I would like to thank my family for the sacrifices they have made and the support they’ve given me. To all my teammates and coaches, especially Coach (Mark) Smith, I thank you for pushing me everyday to be my best. I’d like to thank Kansas State, Iowa State and Eastern Michigan for the incredible opportunities.
“With that being said, I’m 100% committed to Oklahoma State. I am excited to join such an incredible program.”
Another big factor in deciding to play at Oklahoma State is the opportunity to play for renowned coach Mike Gundy.
“He was one of the coaches I built a special relationship with,” Dean said. “I’ve been in contact with him multiple times already. He’s been a big part of me going down there.”
Dean, who is rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Kansas for 2022. He’ll play defensive end at Oklahoma State, but there’s also a chance he could end up at tight end as well.
“They said primarily I can play defensive end, but you never know once you get down there,” Dean said. “I could move to any position. Right now, they like me as a defensive end.”
Standing at 6-foot-5, 235-pounds, Dean was recently selected as the southeast Kansas Defensive Player of the Year by Sports in Kansas for 2020. He helped the Raiders to another successful season as one of the better teams in the area.
Dean is a two-time all-state selection and held four FBS Division I offers total. Iowa State and Eastern Michigan were the other two schools that offered. Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Memphis and SMU all showed interest in Dean, according to 247sports.
As a junior last season, Dean finished with 76 tackles for Frontenac, including 38 solo tackles. He also racked up 7.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and recovered one fumble.
Dean said he plans on hitting the weight room in preparation for the next level.
“I’m working on being faster and stronger... working on all the little things,” Dean said. “I’m looking forward to my senior season here with the Raiders.”
And Dean might also be a little excited about the chapter that lies ahead for him in Stillwater in 2022.
“It’s obviously going to be a big jump, a big challenge,” Dean said. “But I’m excited for it. I’m ready. I know it’s going to be a lot of hard-work, but I’m excited and ready to do it. It has been my dream since I was a little kid as long as I can remember. It’s a big deal. I’m extremely blessed and really excited about it.”
