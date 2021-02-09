Fudge raises eyebrows with rare skill set at Frontenac

Growing like a weed, Jordan Fudge is on pace to be a 7-footer by the end of his senior year in 2022.
Sneakers are hard enough to come by for the Frontenac, Kansas, basketball standout.
“It’s pretty difficult to find a size-20 shoe,” he said. “My dad goes and gets shoes for me online. You can’t get them in store because they usually don’t have them — ever. Anywhere we go, they do not have them.”
Clearly Fudge is not your typical 16-year-old.
Standing at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds, Fudge has blossomed into a lethal inside-out presence for the Raiders and developed into one of the more electrifying players in the Four-State Area.
And he’s no one-trick pony.
“Most of the time if you have a kid that’s 6-9, they play block-to-block,” Frontenac coach Ryan Varsalona said. “They can’t run the floor as well, but that’s not the case with him. He’s one of the more athletic kids we have. He can win a sprint baseline to baseline. He can step out and shoot a 3. He’s one of our best free-throw shooters. He’s one of our best passers. I think he’s finally slowed down as far as growing, so his coordination has really come together this year and you are seeing the results of all his hard work.”
The junior is a two-year varsity starter for Frontenac. He averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game as a sophomore and has significantly improved those numbers so far this season. He’s averaging 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks as a junior while leading the Raiders to an 8-6 start.
“It’s really rare for our area to have a player with his skill set,” Varsalona said. “We’ve encouraged him to develop that all-around game. That’s the way the game of basketball is played right now. When you have a kid like that, you don’t want to limit his only shots to 2 feet away. You want to develop the kid for his future. We want Jordan’s overall game to go as high as it can. We want to work on those things through practice, through sets and showcase everything he can do as a basketball player.”
Fudge has been playing the game since he was a little kid — still a man among boys even in his early years. He’s long traveled the country competing against some of the best young talent at his age.
Among the cities he’s traveled to play are Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, playing AAU ball for the Oakland Rebels and Bay Area Clippers.
“Honestly, basketball has been something to get away from personal things I’ve had,” Fudge said. “I used to go to the gym just to try and get better. I always worked hard in basketball, and all the leagues have made me way, way, better. After high school, I’m planning on going to college, so it's been a good experience for me.”
Another facet of his game that impresses is Fudge’s awe-inspiring dunks, something he feels boosts both his energy and confidence level.
“Whenever I dunk, it brings a shock factor,” Fudge said. “It’s like, I’m ready. I’m here. I’m ready to show you what I got.”
Varsalona said Fudge has possessed the ability to throw down dunks since he was a freshman, but he only continues to improve his leaping ability.
“He has really bought into the weight room to get bigger, faster and stronger ... be a more explosive athlete,” Versalona said. “When he did that, next year he saw a really big jump in his vertical ability and what he’s able to do. When taking off with two steps, his max vertical is around 11.8 inches. He can really get up above the rim. It’s just something unique. We tell the rest of our guys, ‘If you throw the ball 11 feet, there’s only one guy in the gym that can catch it, and he’s on our team.’”
Fudge describes himself as an all-around player. He likes to facilitate, shoot the 3 when he has an open look and then post up when need be. He models his game after NBA superstars Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant.
“I feel like compared to KD, I can shoot the ball,” Fudge said. “I can dribble the ball and do a lot of pull-ups like he does. When it comes to Jokic, I can post up players and be stronger than a lot of people. I can create mismatches. Jokic is like a point-center ... I feel like I am a point-center too.”
Varsalona expects Fudge’s recruitment to pick up following the early signing period in April and over the summer while he’s playing travel ball. And the coach said there’s a lot of untapped potential remaining with Fudge.
“I think he’s just starting to break through with his ability,” Versalona said. “He’s getting more confidence. When he starts to figure out that all-around game, people are going to take notice. He’s a 6-9 kid that can step out and hit a 3, finish above the rim, block shots and play defense. Now, we’re getting with him to guard all five positions because that’s a big thing in college and the NBA because it’s positionless basketball. The sky’s the limit with Jordan.”
The NBA might be in Fudge’s not-too-distant future if he stays true to his plan.
“Playing in the NBA is one of my passions,” Fudge said. “I usually look at Kobe Bryant motivational things, like if you’re not a gym rat — I don’t want you around. I try to be a gym rat like Kobe and be in the gym as much as I can.”
