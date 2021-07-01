It was only fitting on Canada Day that the Joplin Outlaws would get a big performance from the player they nicknamed “Canada.”
Canada, otherwise known as Ontario native Caleb Fuerstake, delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Outlaws to a 4-2 win over the Sedalia Bombers in a MINK League contest on Thursday night at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
Fuerstake, a Southeast Missouri State product who’s hitting .350 in the summer season, finished the night 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.
The game was deadlocked at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth when the Outlaws started a two-out rally that would ultimately decide the game. An error at first base allowed Logan Cline to reach safely for Joplin’s first baserunner. Than after back-to-back stolen bases by Cline and then a walk drawn by Ethan Ellis, the Outlaws had runners positioned on third and first with Fuerstake up at the plate.
And Fuerstake took advantage of the opportunity.
“I knew if it was a fastball I was definitely going to go for it,” Fuerstake said. “I kind of just predicted the right thing. He threw me a fastball inside and I turned on it and took it opposite field.”
Fuerstake’s hard-hit ball to the gap in left-center field landed just beyond a diving Sedalia left fielder and rolled to the fence, giving Cline and Ellis more than enough time to cross home plate for a 4-2 Joplin lead.
The Outlaws iced the game in the top of the ninth with a strikeout by closer Justin Schrader and then a 6-4-3 double play.
The Joplin triumph snapped a two-game conference skid and gave the Outlaws (10-8) sole possession of first place in the MINK South Division standings. Sedalia (10-10), which was tied with Joplin for first in the division heading into the night, dropped to second.
“Anytime you can win a game, and especially against a South opponent, it’s going to be good,” Joplin coach Chris Dawson said. “Those two losses up in St. Joseph were tough. Then we went to Springfield and got a good (non-league) win, which I think kind of helped. But it was good to come back home and get a win over another good South opponent.”
Once again, the Outlaws benefitted from a stellar outing by its pitching staff as starter Christian DeJesus, reliever Austin Gottula and Schrader limited Sedalia to one earned run combined.
DeJesus surrendered one earned run and two hits while striking out 10 in five innings. Gottula tossed three shutout frames and logged one strikeout before Schrader allowed just one hit in the bottom of the ninth.
“I don’t know what to say about those guys anymore. Our pitching staff has been lights out all summer long,” Dawson said. “They keep going out there and giving us chances to win day in and day out. … Gottula has been huge his last three outings. and DeJesus keeps doing what he’s been doing. He’s going to pound the zone and get strikeouts. I just can’t say enough about our staff.”
Sedalia got on the scoreboard first after placing runners on third and second with no outs in the top of the second inning. A deep ball driven to left field by Duffin Makings resulted in a sacrifice fly that plated Braden McGinnis from third for a 1-0 lead.
However, that was all the damage dealt by the Bombers as the Outlaws ended the threat with back-to-back outs, including a frame-ending strikeout by DeJesus.
The Outlaws pulled even one inning later thanks to Amarillo, Texas, native Jeb Jenkins, who drove a liner to the gap in left-center field for an RBI double that plated Cam Pfafman.
The Bombers reclaimed the advantage in the top of the fifth when McGinnis recorded a two-out single through the right side, plating Spencer Nivens from second for a 2-1 lead. DeJesus again limited the damage by fanning Braden DeSoria in the next at-bat for the final out of the frame.
Joplin squared up the score again in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out RBI double down the right-field line by Fuerstake in the bottom of the sixth.
Joplin outhit Sedalia 6-4 in the game. Cline finished 2 for 3 with four stolen bases and two runs scored, while Jenkins and Pfafman logged one hit apiece. Ellis drew two walks and crossed home plate once.
“The at-bats by Ethan Ellis need to get some recognition because his last two plate appearances where he fought and battled to draw walks, they were absolutely huge,” Dawson said. “His last two at-bats were the best of the night. and of course, his last one set up that big play by Canada in the eighth. It just so turns out that today is also Canada Day.”
Joplin plays host to Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Becker Stadium.
