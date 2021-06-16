Jenny Fuller’s first collegiate head coaching stop wasn’t in softball.
Fuller cut her head coaching teeth as a cross country coach at University of Texas at Dallas.
And the program went on to post its best finish in program history in 2014.
“I was the assistant softball coach, but then they also gave you a second duty to be full-time,” Fuller said. “Mine was head cross country coach. It was awesome. It prepared me to be a head coach because that was my first head coaching job in college. It allowed me to understand budgeting and planning to get gear, managing a team.
“Even though it wasn’t softball, I think the experience was very valuable for my career.”
Two head coaching stops later, Fuller was named as the new Pittsburg State softball coach last Friday. She arrived at PSU after serving as head coach at NCAA Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“I feel Pitt State is somewhere where we can put our roots down and develop a softball team,” Fuller said. “I’m so excited for this opportunity because I feel like we can build something special. Pitt State seems like a special place. Pittsburg, Kansas, feels like a special town. Overall, it was just a great fit for our family. I’m so excited to get going.”
Fuller played softball for McLennan Community College, where she was an All-American pitcher and a participant in the National Junior College World Series. She pitched for two years at Baylor and earned Academic Big 12 honors.
Fuller began her collegiate coaching career at McLennan, where she was an assistant coach and pitching coach for four seasons. Her first softball head coaching job was at NAIA program Cardinal Stritch University before coaching at Northern State.
“Me and my husband grew up in Texas,” Fuller said. “The location was very appealing to us. The facilities at Pitt State are top-notch. We felt comfortable around (athletics director) Jim Johnson and connected really well. At Pitt State, I feel like you can recruit high-caliber players there. The fit was phenomenal for us.
“We’re focused on uniting the team and getting everyone ready to buy into that big vision culture. We want to be good in the classroom, on the field and in the community, so I think setting those standards in the first year and getting the team to buy in day in and day out. Really the results should take care of themselves from there.”
Jen Daro will remain with the Gorillas as an assistant coach. Daro will be joined by Fuller’s husband Brad, who worked as one of her assistants as Northern State.
Fuller likes the talent she has at PSU and is planning to hit the recruiting trail relatively soon.
“We just have to bring it out on the field and develop them to their full potential,” she said. “That goes back to the cultural things of being united and positive. We are still in Aberdeen. We still have to sell our house, so we can go to Pittsburg and buy a new one.
“On the way to Pittsburg, we are going to stop in Kansas City, so that’s going to be our first recruiting trip. We are definitely excited to hit the recruiting trail and recruit those high-caliber athletes.”
Fuller is looking forward to getting started with the Gorillas.
“They have been successful in the past,” Fuller said. “We just have to get them to buy into the big vision culture. Me and my husband have a daughter, so we are big on the family aspect. I’m looking forward to instilling the family piece and seeing what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.