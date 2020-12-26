Carthage basketball player Hailey Fullerton and Webb City basketball player Nickhai Howard have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 19.
HAILEY FULLERTON
A 6-foot-1 senior at Carthage, Fullerton was an obvious standout for Carthage last week, averaging a double-double over three contests with 20.3 points per game and 10.7 rebounds. She joined the elusive 1,000 point scoring club after pouring on a game-high 22 against McDonald County.
A sharpshooting wing, Fullerton shot an impressive 42% from the 3-point line, burying 11 triples. She shot 62% from the field overall and 86% from the free throw line
“I know it’s been a lifelong goal for her to reach 1,000 points for her high school career,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “It’s a great career milestone. Hailey has turned out to be much more than a scorer this year. She’s had several double-doubles in points and rebounds. She’s really improved her passing game and become the head of our press. With her length, she gets her hands on a lot of balls and causes a lot of bad passes.
“She can shoot over anybody that’s closing out on her. 6-foot-1 with a nice, high-finish release. Not too many people are going to challenge her shot. She’s very quick at getting her feet set and getting that shot off whether people are playing man or zone. She seems to find her spot and knock down three or four (3s) every game for us.”
Fullerton led Carthage last season with 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game as well ranking among team leaders with 1.2 assists and 1.5 steals.
“I’m really impressed by the maturity of her game and she has really become an all-around good player for us,” Moore said. “I think the recruiting game will ramp up for her once people recognize what an outstanding senior season she’s putting together.”
NICKHAI HOWARD
Howard, a 5-foot-11 point guard for Webb City, proved why he’s one of the better floor generals in the 4-State area. He averaged 21 points per game and registered three double-doubles in as many games to lead the Cardinals to a 3-0 week.
The senior nearly posted a triple-double against McDonald County, posting a line of 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Howard set a new career-high with 28 points and 15 rebounds against Bentonville West, and then put together his third straight double-double against Pittsburg.
“Nickhai sees the floor so well and he’s so shifty with the ball, hard to stay in front of,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “He’s able to create his own shot or create shots for his teammates. He just plays with a lot of toughness. He’s the best rebounding guard in Southwest Missouri. He does so much to affect the game on both ends of the floor. I don’t know how good of a team we would be without him right now. He has really put us on his shoulders and carried us through the early part of this season.
“I think the numbers speak for themselves. I have been a coach for 15 years and this was one of the best weeks I’ve ever seen any individual player have just filling up the stat sheet.”
Through five games entering the week, Howard led Webb City in the four major offensive categories, including points (17.4), rebounds (11.6), assists (4.6) and steals (3.8).
“Nickhai has put a lot of work in over the last four years and has really grown as a leader,” Horn said. “He has worked hard to make himself a complete player. In my opinion, I don’t think there is a better guard in the Joplin area. His hard work is paying off, and I’m just really happy for him.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Jan. 3 will be based on performances from Dec. 21-Dec. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.