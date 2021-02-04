ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Missouri Southern baseball team opened its 2021 season in the win column.
Home runs by senior Troy Gagan and sophomore Matt Miller as well as a 19-strikeout showing by the MSSU pitching staff helped the Lions secure a 3-2 win over Flagler College in the Sunshine State on Thursday. Southern plays the second of its three-game series with Flagler tonight at 5.
The Lions drew first blood in the top of the third inning when Gagan, who finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and one walk, homered to left center to drive in Jordan Fitzpatrick.
Southern maintained its 2-0 advantage until the bottom of the fifth, when Flagler got on the scoreboard with a solo shot by Chase Carney to left field to trim the deficit to one run. It was one of just four hits the Saints were able to record against MSSU starting pitcher Zac Shoemaker, who struck out 11 batters and surrendered one earned run in five innings of work.
Shoemaker also moved to third on MSSU's all-time strikeout list in the contest. The lefty has 211 Ks in his career.
Miller added to the Lions’ lead in the top of the sixth when he sent a sailing shot over the wall in right field for a solo home run that made it a 3-1 ballgame.
Southern tallied five hits on the day, with Henry Kusiak leading the way with a 2-for-4 showing. Gagan, Miller and Fitzpatrick tallied one hit apiece.
Flagler threatened to diminish Southern’s two-run lead in the bottom of the eighth when it placed runners on second and first with no outs. However, MSSU closer Cole Woods worked out of the jam by retiring three consecutive batters, the first two on strike outs and the third on a grounder to third for an inning-ending fielder’s choice.
Woods went on to retire the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth inning before Flagler trimmed the deficit to 3-2 on a solo homer by Matthew Burke. Burge finished as the Saint’s leading hitter, going 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Following Burke’s solo shot, Woods recovered immediately with a game-ending strikeout to clinch the save and secure the Lions’ first triumph of the season. He struck out five batters in just two innings of work.
MSSU reliever Corey Cowan struck out three and allowed no hits in two complete innings. Shoemaker was credited with the win.
Flagler’s Zach Audet suffered the loss after surrendering three runs in five innings of relief.
