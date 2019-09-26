The Galena Bulldogs will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the undefeated Frontenac Raiders at 7 tonight at Abbey Field in the Kansas Class 3A District 1 opener between CNC League rivals.
With the arrival of district play, the stakes are suddenly a bit higher.
“The first three games are basically tune-up games and now it’s time for district play, so it’s a whole new season,” Galena coach Beau Sarwinski said, noting postseason implications. “Our kids are looking forward to the challenge of facing a good Frontenac team. It should be a fun atmosphere and we’ll see how things go.”
The Bulldogs enter tonight’s game with a record of 2-1 after wins over Riverton (58-8) and Girard (48-14) and last Friday’s setback at Prairie View (28-0).
“Last week was a good learning experience for our kids,” Sarwinski said. “Prairie View’s a good football team and things didn’t go right for us. But our kids have responded well in practice this week and they’re excited for a rivalry game with Frontenac.”
Frontenac is 3-0 after wins over Richmond (20-14), St. Mary’s Colgan (41-12) and Commerce (35-0).
“It’s always great to get off to a 3-0 start and our kids are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Raiders coach Mark Smith said. “We’re playing pretty well. I think our strength has been our defense. We’ve been good at stopping the run, getting turnovers and our defense has given our offense good field position. Our offense has been a little inconsistent, but we’ve had good moments.”
The Bulldogs are led by the Sarwinski brothers — senior running back/wide receiver Nick and sophomore quarterback Brett. Nick Sarwinski has scored eight touchdowns this season, while Brett has passed for 590 yards.
Smith noted the Bulldogs present a number of challenges.
“They have a lot of playmakers,” Smith said. “They’re physical and well-coached. We have to take care of the ball on offense and try to limit their possessions. We have to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
The Raiders are led by dual-threat quarterback Jake Beckmann, who has recorded 262 rushing yards and 253 passing yards this season. Frontenac’s defense has given up only 26 points in three games.
Like Smith, Coach Sarwinski noted the Raiders will provide a tough test for his squad.
“We know year-in and year-out Frontenac’s going to be good,” Sarwinski said. “It looks like they’re playing extremely well right now. They’re well-coached and they’re very sound on both sides of the ball. Our offensive and defensive lines are going to have to play well and we can’t turn the ball over. We’ll have to play extremely well to have an opportunity to win.”
Other games in District 1 are Columbus at Caney Valley and Baxter Springs at Parsons.
