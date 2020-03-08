GALENA, Kan. — With the season on the line, a slugfest between conference rivals went Galena’s way.
Top-seeded Galena took control in the second half and held on late for a hard-fought 46-40 win over second-seeded Frontenac on Saturday night in the boys championship game of the Galena Class 3A Sub-State tournament.
In girls action, No. 1 seed Frontenac handled No. 3 Cherryvale 46-26.
Galena’s boys and Frontenac’s girls punched their respective tickets to next week’s Class 3A state tournament in Hutchinson.
GALENA BOYS, 46-40
In an intense defensive struggle, the Bulldogs built a double-digit advantage by the early stages of the third period and never surrendered their lead in the final frame.
“It was two really good teams playing tonight,” Galena coach Matt Meyr said. “It was a great game overall. Both teams really battled offensively to get buckets. Both teams played great defense. We limited their good players and they limited our good players. They tried a triangle and two on Brett (Sarwinski) and Tyler (Little), so other kids had to step up. Our kids really battled and played hard to get this tonight.”
A sophomore point guard, Brett Sarwinski scored a game-high 17 points for the Bulldogs (18-5), while junior Deacon Henson added 10 and freshman Little contributed eight.
Sophomore guard Brody O’Malley scored 11 points to lead Frontenac (17-6). Four others scored six points apiece — Alex Storey, Cale Bridwell, Jake Beckmann and Hayden Pile.
Frontenac pulled within four twice in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs received two hoops from Little and free throws from Little, Kobe McGlothlin, Tanner Botkin and Sarwinski down the stretch.
“They started hitting some shots at the end,” Meyr said. “We made just enough free throws and hung on. Defensively, we tried to limit their bigs inside. We put together a good game plan and it worked.”
The Bulldogs will take a seven-game win streak to state. It will be Galena’s first trip to the state event since 2017.
“It’s going to be great to go back, and we’ll see if we can get a win this time,” Meyr said. “We’re not going for a vacation. We want to keep playing. We’ve been playing really good basketball, and we want to continue it. We’ll take our best shot next week.”
FRONTENAC GIRLS, 46-26
The Frontenac girls basketball team missed out on a trip to the state tourney a year ago.
Not this year.
“This has been a really fun season,” Raiders coach Scott Fields said. “We were 8-13 last year, and we’re sitting 21-2 right now. The consistency of good character leads to good things. We’ve gotten a little better at a lot of things. That’s led to a more successful season.”
Sophomore Heather Arnett scored 13 and senior Karma Fields added 10 for the Raiders, who have now won 13 straight games. Eight different girls scored for the Raiders.
“We have girls who could get 20 a night, but we don’t need them to,” Coach Fields said. “We’ve had multiple games with several girls scoring between 7-10 points.”
Freshman Kelsi Lantz led the Chargers with 10 points. Cherryvale was seeking its first state berth since 2009.
Up 19-12 at halftime, Frontenac took a 32-19 lead into the fourth quarter. Arnett’s old-fashioned three-point play gave the Raiders a 37-22 cushion with 4:30 left.
Frontenac last advanced to state in 2018.
“We don’t want to just go up there and have fun because we’ve had a good year,” Fields said. “We’re going there to try to win some games. We’re excited for the next step.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.