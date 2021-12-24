They say defense wins championships.
Scoring in bunches helps too, and that was the Galena boys’ basketball team’s formula for success during last year’s run to the Class 3A state championship game.
While the Bulldogs fell short to Hesston 45-36, Galena returned the majority of its starting lineup this winter and are reaping the benefits of the experience that was gained from a state runner-up finish a year ago.
“It was a great year with all the craziness going on in the world at the time,” Bulldogs coach Matt Meyr said. “It made it feel like a normal season when we got to play in the state championship at the end of the year. It was an exciting time. It was the first time for our school that we have ever been to a championship game. We came up a little bit short, but the kids’ goal to start this season is to make it back to that point again.”
The Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start so far this season. Galena opened the year’s slate with lopsided victories over St. Paul (62-20), Girard (56-27), Lamar (60-34) and McAuley Catholic (63-33).
Last weekend at the 4-States Shootout in Webb City, College Heights played the Bulldogs closely but Galena held on for a 54-45 triumph.
That's just the type of team the Bulldogs have become.
“It’s all about the experience,” Meyr said. “We have been up (to the state tournament) two years in a row now. They know what it takes. They know how hard they have to work during the season. They know how good the other teams are.”
Back from last year’s team is multi-sport standout and point guard Brett Sarwinski. Meyr said the Class 3A Player of the Year by “Sports in Kansas” has been the leader of the Bulldogs since he stepped on the court as a freshman.
“Brett takes charge,” Meyr said. “He gets kids in the right spot. If he has to take over offensively, he’ll do it. If he has to guard the other team's best player, he is up for whatever. He leads by example. He has always been a kid who will play really hard and the kids follow him.”
Galena also has Tyler Little back making an impact inside. The 6-foot-5 post has started every game of his prep career since he was a freshman.
“Tyler is getting better and better,” Meyr said. “Rebounds and passes. He is probably the best passer we have had in years. He sees the floor well as a 6-5 kid. He can bring the ball up the floor if we have to have him to do it. He does pretty much everything for us. He scores when he needs to and passes when he wants to. There are some nights we try to get him to score some more, but he’s such a good passer, he sees things we don’t even see on the sidelines.
“With those two guys put together, that makes us have a really complete team.”
Kobe McGlothlin (post), Kenyon Martin (guard) and Maverick Harmon (guard) round out the Bulldogs’ starting lineup. Senior Randy Cockerel and juniors Hadley Price and Ty Hall have contributed off the bench.
Galena is back in action when it hosts Baxter Springs on Jan. 4.
“We have been a solid, all-around team most nights,” Meyr said. “We are scoring the ball pretty well. But last year, I think we really hung our hats on the defensive end. When we won the sub-state, we beat Riverton 34-33. We had an off-game offensively, but defensively that is where we stood our ground. Low-scoring games we held some of those teams, like Rock Creek in the semifinals averaging 65 points a game, we held them to 40.
“That has been our go-to to finish last year and to start this year. That should give us a chance to win every night if we keep playing defense like we are.”
