GALENA, Kan. — Galena held McAuley Catholic to 2 points in the fourth quarter to sweep by the visitors 55-16 in a boys' basketball game Monday.
Galena jumped out to a 32-9 lead at halftime.
Tyler Little topped Galena with 15 points, while Malachi Wesley and Jack Perry had 11 each.
Joseph Rocco-Bazzano collected 8 points to lead McAuley.
MCAULEY CATHOLIC BOYS (16) — Joseph Rocco-Bazzano, 8; Noah Black, 2; Liam Buerge, 2; and Trey Martinez, 4
