The Galena boys basketball team made all its free throws in the fourth quarter and knocked off Girard 55-44 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led by double digits after every quarter and were a perfect 10 for 10 at the line in the fourth to end the game. Seniors Maverick Harmon and Tyler Little each made four free throws in the final period.
Galena led 22-10 after a quarter thanks to 11 points from sophomore Jack Perry. He made four 3-pointers in the game.
It was 34-16 at halftime and 41-29 after three quarters. The Bulldogs only made two field goals in the fourth quarter, but both turned into 3-point plays by Little.
Little scored 15 for the Bulldogs and Perry had 14. Harmon added 9, Hadley Price had 8, Malachi Wesley had 7 and Ty Hall scored 2.
Girard's Brett Clevenger scored 13 points, 11 of them in the fourth. Ethan Brooks had 7 and Aiden Troike had 6.
