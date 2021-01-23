LIBERAL, Mo — It’s been three years since the Galena boys basketball team has won the Tony Dubray Classic championship.
After 1,095 days, the wait is finally over.
The championship trophy returns to Galena High School as the Bulldogs (8-2) scored early and often to jump out to a big lead and defeated Class 1 No. 6 Thomas Jefferson (12-2) 71-47 on Saturday night at Liberal High School.
“We came out and that’s a good team… I felt like that’s the best we have played in the first half offensively and defensively,” Galena coach Matt Myer said. “I felt like we pretty much took them out of their game. They can shoot it. They showed that in the third quarter when they started hitting a bunch of shots and got close to getting back into the game. We had to slow the kids down a bit, get them back under control and start doing the right thing.”
Tyler Little (26) and tournament MVP Brett Sarwinski (21) combined to score 47 points to lead the Bulldogs. Little established himself as a potent presence inside while collecting 12 2-point field goals while Sarwinski proved to be a threat from the perimeter, knocking down three triples.
“That’s usually what we expect from them,” Myer said. “Tyler has been battling an injury and sat out one of the games earlier this week. Usually, those two work really well together. I know they have a nice give-and-go between them toward the end of the game. They just feed off each other really well. Most nights when one doesn’t have it going, we can usually get one of them. Tonight, they both had it.”
Galena wasted no time, jumping out to a 19-5 lead midway through the first quarter. That lead ballooned to 28-9 at the end of the first period following a layup from Sarwinski.
The Bulldogs' advantage grew even more thanks to a layin by Randy Cockerel to make it 43-17 and cap an 8-0 run with 1:14 left in the half.
Thomas Jefferson showed some fight in the third quarter, staging a 16-2 run to cut the deficit down to 47-35 by the 3:45 mark.
However, Galena responded with a 9-4 burst in the final minutes of the third quarter to take a 56-40 lead.
“This is a good telling point for our season and where we are at when we get to midway,” Myer said. “We don’t want to be playing our best quite yet. We want to keep getting better as we go through the season.”
Also for the Bulldogs, Kobe McGlothlin had 10 points.
Thomas Jefferson featured two players on the all-tournament team — Dhruv Gheewala (18 points) and Caden Myers (11).
“Obviously, we are disappointed with the way we started the game,” Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. “Hats off to them. They’re a good basketball team and did a good job. They came out and smacked us in the mouth.
"At halftime, we talked to the kids about character and how games like this can define you. I was very pleased with the way we responded and came back to at least turn it into a basketball game.”
Galena plays Columbus at home at 7:30 Tuesday. Thomas Jefferson is back at home against Jasper at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Galena girls 41, St. Mary’s Colgan 34
With a 40-34 lead in the closing seconds against previously unbeaten Colgan (9-1), Galena sophomore Mia Sarwinski received the inbounds pass and was immediately fouled at halfcourt.
Knowing his team was on the way to winning its second straight Tony Dubray title, Bulldogs coach Preston Scarrow let out his emotions with a fist pump in celebration.
“We worked so hard to win this tournament and now we have won it twice,” Scarrow said. “They beat us last Tuesday, almost two weeks ago on our home floor. For us to play like we did tonight, the amount of improvement we have made in a day’s time getting back to where we were last year — it just took us a while.
"They have everybody back, we pretty much have everybody back. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. Every time Galena and Colgan plays — we know it’s going to be that way. It’s kind of like going up against your step sister. I was really proud of the way we played and how hard we played.”
In a game that featured a combined 32 free throw attempts, Galena (7-3) shot a solid 78% from the charity stripe (15-of-19) to help lift the Bulldogs down the stretch.
“We average over 20 free throws per game just because we are so guard oriented,” Scarrow said. “That’s the way we play. We attack the basket. Mia was lights out from the line. There’s been games where we haven’t shot free throws very well, but I tell the girls ‘This is what it comes down to is free throws.’ We made them all game long. It was awesome.”
The Bulldogs controlled the lead for most of the night. Galena held an 11-6 lead after the first quarter, 19-13 at the break and 28-25 entering the fourth quarter.
The only exception was when Colgan’s Lauren Torrance knotted the score at 28 at the 7:30 mark in the final frame. But after Riley McNemar gave Galena a 30-28 lead with 7:16 to play, the Bulldogs did not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Sarwinski, who was named tournament MVP, knocked down four of her last six free throws to seal it down the stretch. The sophomore poured in a game-high 20 points while McNemar chipped in 11.
“She can do it all for us,” Scarrow said.
Torrance scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Panthers.
Galena plays Columbus at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Colgan travels to Frontenac and plays at the same time and date.
