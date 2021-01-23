Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.