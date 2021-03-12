It has been a long time coming, but the Galena boys basketball team is headed to the Class 3A state basketball championship for the first time in program history.
After making their first-ever Final Four last year, the Bulldogs (23-2) knocked off St. George-Rock Creek 48-41 in a semifinal matchup on Friday night at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Galena plays Hesston (22-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday for the state title.
"Making the state title game for the first time in school history is a great accomplishment for our program," Bulldogs coach Matt Meyr said. "It has been a long time coming and just shows how hard the kids worked this year to make it back to this point."
Galena jumped out to a solid start thanks to Hadley Price, who hit two triples early to lead the Bulldogs to an 11-6 lead. Rock Creek's Dawson Zenger hit a mid-range jumper with just three seconds left in the first quarter to make the score 11-8.
The Mustangs responded with a 12-7 burst to take a 20-18 lead midway through the second quarter. But Tyler Little evened the score with a putback layup that produced a 20-20 halftime tie.
After trading points early in the second half, Galena started to build separation, finding success from beyond the arc. Deacon Henson hit a 3 before Brett Sarwinski dumped a beautiful lob pass to Little to make the score 30-25.
But once again, Rock Creek answered with Zenger cutting the deficit to three on multiple occasions, including a steal that led to a buzzer-beating layup to make the game 38-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Trailing 41-37, Rock Creek cut it two after a fastbreak layup by Brooks Whaley, and Zenger followed with two free throws to tie the game at 41 with 2:34 remaining.
However, Little proved to be too much inside as he finished with two layins to bolster the Bulldogs lead to four with just under a minute to play. Maverick Harmon iced the game at the free throw line with two free throws with 27.5 seconds left.
"We had a great defensive effort tonight from everyone," Meyr said. "We held Rock Creek to 41 points. Their season average is 61. The kids really stepped up and bought into the game plan to try our best and stop Zenger. Offensively, we had a couple of kids step up and hit big shots. That helped relieve a little pressure off of Tyler. We stepped up and made free throws at the end of the game to seal it."
Little, who shot 7-of-10 from the floor overall, finished with 16 points to lead Galena. The sophomore pulled down eight rebounds and handed out a pair of assists. Sarwinski registered a double-double, scoring 12 points while grabbing 10 boards.
Zenger posted a game-high 21 points for Rock Creek (22-3), while Killingsworth tallied 11.
Galena shot 51% and outrebounded the Mustangs 29-18.
All that remains for the Bulldogs from hoisting a championship trophy is Hesston. The Swathers topped Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 64-55.
"They are a good shooting team from the perimeter," Meyr said. "(Cason Richardson) had 36 points."
