GALENA, Kan. — Shooting from the charity stripe can either make or break a team in the state playoffs.
It didn’t break the Galena boys basketball team.
In a Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup, the Bulldogs buried 25 of 32 shots from the foul line and scored 10 of their last 18 points off charities to survive with a 55-48 victory over Wellsville on Tuesday night.
The win advanced Galena (22-2) to the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday against St. George-Rock Creek (22-2) at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.
“Free throws are the name of the game when it comes to these state playoff games,” Bulldogs coach Matt Meyr said. “That was it. That was the whole ballgame. That was the key to the game. It’s a great feeling (to get back to the Final Four). The kids worked their butts off all year. All year, we were looking forward to this. We were hoping to get this chance to get back to where we were last year ... to get our shot at it. It’s a great feeling.”
After jumping out to a respectable 25-17 lead, Galena showed signs of pulling away early in the second half, especially after Maverick Harmon completed a three-point play to make the score 33-22 with 5:38 left in the third quarter.
Wellsville did not go away, though.
The Eagles closed the third frame on a 12-4 spurt to cut the deficit to 37-34. And after a layup from Galena's Tyler Little, Wellsville scored five unanswered points to knot the score at 39 with 3:39 left.
But the Bulldogs never wavered over the game's final 3 1/2 minutes. Brett Sarwinski paced Galena’s carousel of free throw points in that stretch, going a perfect 6 of 6 from the line to help clinch the Final Four berth.
“It’s something I have always wanted,” Sarwinski said. “Last year, we did it. This year, we came back to do it again. It’s the greatest feeling in the world. It’s crazy. I love this game, and I want to keep playing. That’s what keeps me going.”
Sarwinski captured game honors with 22 points for the Bulldogs, shooting 5 of 12 overall from the field, 2 of 6 from deep and 10 of 12 from the line. The junior dished out three assists and grabbed as many rebounds.
What stood out was Sarwinski’s ability to control the pace of the game, according to his coach.
“That’s his job, man,” Meyr said. “He’s the point guard. There were times I knew he was dog tired. It was his job to bring the ball up the floor, control that pace. He did a good job. We looked to him all night long.”
Little, a physically imposing 6-foot-5 post, registered a double-double for Galena, scoring 12 points and pulling down 16 boards. He also handed out four assists.
“Good effort by Tyler because he’s still hurting,” Meyr said. “He rolled his ankle last Friday against Frontenac. He was not the same Tyler we are used to. He missed some shots that I’m sure he would love to have back that he makes 90% of the time. He didn’t have it in his legs, but man, he gutted it out and still had a double-double. Hopefully, we can get them all healed up before Friday night.”
The Eagles (20-4) finished with two players in double figures — Kaden O’Neil (15) and James Dorsey (14).
Hays-Thomas More (21-4) and Hesston (22-1) clash in the other semifinal game at 3 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.