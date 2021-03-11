Matt Meyr was with the Galena basketball team and recalls the conversation like it was yesterday.
It was one of the most difficult parts of his 12-year coaching career: Telling his players their deepest postseason run in school history was over before they had an opportunity to play it through.
On March 14, 2020, the Kansas State High School Activities Association cancelled the Final Four due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The phone call (from athletics director Beau Sarwinski) came at 9 o’clock,” Meyr said. “And man, some of the kids broke down. It was a tough thing to go tell them, hanging out in the hotel that night and realizing just like that, it's over. There’s nothing we can do about it. It was a really tough conversation to have with the kids.”
Little did Meyr know 363 days later, the Bulldogs (22-2) would be right back in the Class 3A Final Four after knocking off Wellsville 55-48 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals.
“It’s a great feeling for the program,” Meyr said. “We finally made it over that hurdle last year to win that Final Eight game that we have been trying to get past for years. I know the coach before me made it up there a couple of times and couldn’t get past that first round. It was a big step for us. Now to get back two years in a row, we have a lot of the same kids back from last year. They are really looking forward to hopefully taking that next step.”
Galena, riding a 21-game winning streak, plays St. George-Rock Creek (22-2) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Meyr said the style Rock Creek plays is similar to what the Bulldogs see in the CNC League.
“They play four guards,” Meyr said. “It won’t be like the Wellsville game, where they play fast and furious full-court the whole game. That was new for us. Rock Creek is more similar to the style we see in our conference. They have one big kid inside about 6-foot-3. One of their guards (Dawson) Zenger is averaging about 30 points a game. He’s legit. He’s a good shooter. He can do it all. We’re going to have to focus on trying to slow him down.”
Galena features an impressive 1-2 punch with leading scorer Brett Sarwinski (17.8 points) in the backcourt and leading rebounder and assists man Tyler Little on the frontcourt.
Little also averages double figures. Other key pieces include seniors Deacon Henson, AJ Holmes and Ethan Oglesby as well as juniors Kobe McGlothlin and Randy Cockerel and sophomores Maverick Harmon and Hadley Price.
We have gotten better and better at the little things as the year has gone on,” Meyr said. “The kids play great together. They work really well together. They are best friends. They like each other on and off the court. They hang out at school, hang out at home. It makes it easy to coach when they all like each other.”
Meyr also said Little is progressing after rolling his ankle last week against Frontenac.
He’s been icing it… taking care of it over the last week or so,” the coach said. “Hopefully by tomorrow night, he’s close to 100%.”
The key for Galena to be successful at the Final Four: Shoot the ball more efficiently from the field.
“I think running our half-court like we have had to do all year long like against our conference teams,” Meyr said. “We’re going to have to shoot the ball well because they play good, solid defense. They are going to make it tough on us to get the ball inside and get to the rim. We are going to have to make some jump shots.”
