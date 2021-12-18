WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Galena, Kan., boys basketball team had a 20-point lead on College Heights with 3:45 left in the opener of the 4-States Shootout at Webb City’s Cardinal Dome on Saturday, a lead big enough that the Bulldogs felt comfortable replacing starters with reserves.
But a 12-2 rally by the Cougars between that point and the one minute mark was enough to convince Galena to put its starters back in the game to preserve the eventual 54-45 win.
“We got down there, but our kids aren't going to give up, they’re going to keep fighting,” College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. “Some of the things that didn’t work earlier, maybe it was the difference between playing their varsity and their bench, were working at the end. But we did a poor job executing for most of the game on offense and then we had breakdowns on defense that let them score. They outplayed us, they played harder.”
Galena (4-0) opened the game with a 9-0 run on the way to a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
College Heights (6-2) was the victim of terrible luck around the basket, missing its first nine attempts from the field.
“Shooting was very tough, we didn’t take a lot of good shots, we forced a lot of shots and missed some easy ones,” Johnson said. “Galena is a good team and we knew we had to play well to beat a good team and we didn’t get it done.”
Galena continued building the lead, holding a 31-19 advantage at halftime.
College Heights played Galena even in the third quarter, trailing 42-30 heading into the final period.
Galena outscored College Heights 10-2 to build that 20-point margin before the Cougars’ rally could begin.
College Heights senior Miller Long led all scorers with 23 points, while Hagen Beck added eight points and Ethan Meeks scored seven.
For the Bulldogs, junior Tyler Little scored 20 points, senior Brent Sarwinski scored 11 and Kobe McGolthlin and Hadley Price each had six.
College Heights hosts Bronaugh at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 3. Galena plays host to Frontenac on Jan. 7.
East Newton 52, Mt. Vernon 32
Mount Vernon looked like it was going to hang with East Newton early in the second game, but the Patriots (3-3) pulled away halfway through the first quarter and never looked back in a 20-point triumph.
The Mountaineers held a 6-5 lead with 3:45 left in the first quarter, but a 13-4 run by East Newton propelled it to a 18-10 at the end of one.
The Patriots outscored Mount Vernon in every quarter of the game, leading 34-20 at the break and 44-26 at the end of three quarters.
East Newton senior Kelton Sorrell captured game honors with 30 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Gabe Bergen scored 13 points and Marshall Renner contributed seven.
Mount Vernon (0-4) senior Dominic Dawson led the way with 10 points, while junior Clayton Turner scored seven. Freshman Jarrett Zerby chipped in six points.
East Newton hosts unbeaten Ava on Tuesday while Mount Vernon entertains Fair Grove.
Rogers Heritage 57, Nevada 51
Nevada barely missed out on a chance to tally its first win of the season in a six-point setback to Rogers (Ark.) Heritage in the third game.
Nevada (0-8) held a five point lead with 4:35 left in the game, then a four point lead with 3:15 left, but Heritage (5-5) rallied with a triple from senior Noah Green to go up 47-46 with a minute to go.
Then it was Nevada’s turn to rally when junior Cade Beshore hit one of two free throws to knot the score at 47-47 with 47 seconds left in regulation.
Heritage, which held the ball for the last shot, turned the ball over at halfcourt with 4.5 seconds ticks left on the clock. But Nevada couldn’t capitalize and the teams played a four-minute overtime period.
Heritage outscored Nevada 10-4 in OT, hitting six of eight attempts from the free throw line to account for the final scoring margin.
The game was nip and tuck throughout with Heritage holding a 12-10 lead at the end of the first quarter before Nevada took a 24-20 lead at the break.
Heritage rallied and held leads of 26-25 with 5:30 left in the third period and 32-30 with 1:30 left in the same period before Nevada scored the last five points to hold a 35-32 lead going into the fourth stanza.
Nevada extended the lead to five points three times in the fourth quarter, but Heritage outscored Nevada 8-3 in the final 4 1/2 minutes of regulation to tie the game.
Nevada was led by senior Jerimia Collins who scored 14 points, including all four in OT. Sophomore Brice Budd scored 12 points, which all came in the second half.
Senior Owen Swearingen added eight points and had two of Nevada’s four 3s. Budd had the other two treys.
Heritage was led senior Noah Green with 18 points, while Carson Simmons had 13 points. Micah Hill chipped in 11.
Nevada hosts Clinton at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.
