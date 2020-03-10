It's a battle of contrasting tempos when Galena and Burlington clash at 8:15 tonight in the final quarterfinal game of the KSHSAA Class 3A boys state tournament.
"They play fast," Bulldogs coach Matt Meyr said. "Lots of pressing, full-court press the whole game, man to man, get up in your face. They are pretty much all guards. Their tallest guy is about 6 foot tall. But they really like to get after you, and they are pretty deep. They play nine or 10 guys. It's going to be a battle who's going to get their style of play because ours is definitely opposite of that. If we can slow them down, that definitely would be to our advantage because they want to go as fast as they can.
"We like to set up an offense," Meyr continued. "I think our advantage in this one is trying to get the ball inside to our bigs. We have a couple of kids who are about 6-5. We think that's going to be our advantage. It's hard to tell on film all the time."
Tipoff is at 8:15 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena between the two 18-5 teams. Galena received the No. 4 seed by virtue of a coin flip because there are no common opponents.
The Bulldogs are making their seventh state tournament appearance and first since 2017. They have not advanced beyond the quarterfinal round.
"We're trying to break that trend," Meyr said.
The Bulldogs' starters are 5-10 sophomore Brett Sarwinski, 5-10 junior Deacon Henson, 6-1 sophomore Kobe McGlothin, 6-5 senior Logan Henderson and 6-5 freshman Tyler Little. The first guys off the bench are 6-0 senior Nick Sarwinski and 5-9 senior Tanner Botkin.
Brett Sarwinski leads the Bulldogs at 16 points per game, and Little contributes 12 points and 10 rebounds. Galena averages about 50 points per game, about 15 points fewer than Burlington.
Galena may have seen a glimpse of what Burlington likes to do at the Tony Dubray Classic at Liberal, Missouri, in mid-January.
"The closest would be somebody like Golden City (a Missouri Class 1 semifinalist)," Meyr said. "They have a lot of quick guards who like to drive. They can all shoot a little bit."
With such a young team, the Bulldogs' preseason expectations were uncertain.
"Honestly, I didn't know because we were so young," Meyr said. "I kind of expected — and we did before Christmas — we struggled a little bit. We started out before Christmas at 1-3, and as the season has gone on, we gelled together a little bit better every game. We talked as coaches before it started, and we thought a good year would be to win 12, 14 games, somewhere around there, just because we were so young. I thought we were going to be a little bit better than last year. I didn't expect to be quite this good."
Tonight's winner plays either top-seeded Haven (21-2) or No. 8 St. Marys (13-10) in a semifinal game at 8:15 Friday night.
ELSEWHERE
The CNC League has two girls teams in the state tournament.
Frontenac (21-2) is seeded second in 3A and plays Jefferson West (15-8) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. Nemaha Central (23-0) is the top seed.
St. Mary's Colgan (14-9) is No. 8 is Class 2A and faces favorite Spearville (23-0) at 6:30 tonight in Manhattan at Kansas State's Bramlage Coliseum.
Parsons (21-1), the Southeast Kansas League boys champion, is the top seed in 4A and plays Rose Hill (12-10) at 3 p.m. Thursday in Salina at Tony's Pizza Events Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.