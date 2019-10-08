The Galena Bulldogs were on the verge of suffering a third straight loss.
But the hosts made winning plays when it mattered most.
Overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit, Galena knocked off Caney Valley 38-30 in a double overtime thriller last Friday night at Abbey Field.
“It was a game our kids really needed and our kids did a nice job of pulling out that win,” Galena coach Beau Sarwinski said. “To be able to come from behind, we’re really proud of our kids’ efforts. We faced adversity, our kids continued to play hard and good things eventually happened for them. It was a total team effort. A lot of guys sacrificed for each other.”
In a back and forth affair, Caney Valley led 22-14 with just over four minutes remaining in regulation before the Bulldogs tied it up with 34 seconds left on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brett Sarwinski to Nick Sarwinski and the two-point conversion.
Both teams scored in the first overtime, sending the contest into a second extra period tied at 30.
In the second overtime, Galena got the ball first and went ahead for good on Deacon Henson’s 10-yard touchdown run and the two-point try, a pass from Brett Sarwinski to Nick Sarwinski.
Moments later, the Bulldogs came up with a game-ending defensive stop.
“On fourth down, we knocked down a pass in the end zone to win the game,” Sarwinski said. “We made mistakes throughout the game, but our kids just kept battling, so I’m real proud.”
A junior running back, Henson ran for 113 yards, while Brett Sarwinski added 93 rushing yards while also passing for 125 yards.
“Deacon did a nice job running the football,” Sarwinski said. “All of our running backs (Nick Sarwinski, AJ Holmes, Henson) did a nice job of blocking for each other.”
Logan Henderson made 16 tackles to lead the Galena defense, and Holmes had 10.
Galena is now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Class 3A District 1 play. Columbus and Frontenac are both 2-0 in district play, while Parsons is also 1-1. Caney Valley and Baxter Springs are both 0-2.
“It was a real big win for us as far as the district,” Sarwinski said. “Now, we still have a chance to win the district and get into the state playoffs. We’re in the hunt now. We control our own destiny.”
The Bulldogs will look to continue their winning ways at Baxter Springs (0-5) this Friday.
“Baxter has some athletic kids,” Sarwinski said. “It’s a rivalry game, so we know they’re going to play hard against us. Hopefully we’ll go into this one with some confidence after last Friday. And hopefully we’ll build some momentum after last week.”
