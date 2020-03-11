HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In a battle of teams with two different tempos at the Class 3A state tournament, the Galena Bulldogs came out on top 61-54, picking up their first-ever state tournament win and advancing to the semifinals against upstart No. 8 seed St. Marys.
The Bulldogs did it with an outstanding 1-2 punch of youth, getting a game-high 24 points from freshman Tyler Little and 15 points from sophomore Brett Sarwinski.
“This is a great feeling,” 12th-year Galena head coach Matt Meyr said. “In my time, we’ve been up here four times, and this was our first win. We’ve lost twice by one point, so it feels great to get that opportunity.”
It was a back-and-forth game early as Galena jumped out to 4-0 and 7-4 leads only to allow Burlington to go on a 5-1 run for a 9-8 lead.
But the Bulldogs, who were a slower-paced team coming into the game, picked up the pace, finishing the first quarter on an 11-0 run for a 19-9 lead. The Bulldogs shot an impressive 77 % (8 for 11) in the first quarter while the Wildcats struggled at 33 % (4 for 12) from the field.
But that tempo was exactly what Burlington wanted, and when Bulldog shots stopped falling (2-for-13 in the second quarter) and turnovers hurt them, the Wildcats rallied to knot the game at 26-26 at the half.
Burlington started the second quarter on a 6-0 run as the Bulldogs didn’t get their first points of the quarter until the 3:32 mark.
“The first quarter, we came out fast and played really good,” Meyr said. “When we started to struggle, we went back to our original game plan.”
But even when the Bulldogs were struggling, Little, who at 6 feet, 5 inches, was dominant. Averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds for the season, he collected 26 points and 13 rebounds in his state tournament debut.
Little opened the scoring again in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 28-26 lead, but then immediately had to sit down most of the next three minutes after picking up his third foul.
Meyr said that the team picked up the slack when Little sat and the freshman also played much smarter, not picking up a foul the rest of the way while scoring 14 points after his third foul.
“Nick (Sarwinski) and Tanner (Botkin) really put in some big minutes when Tyler and Logan (Henderson) got into foul trouble,” Meyr said.
The Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 12-7 in the third for a 38-33 lead that they never give up.
After the Wildcats scored first on a layup by Meats to open the quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run for a 43-35 lead.
The Bulldogs continued their run, expanding the lead to 51-39 before missing 5 of 6 free throws and allowing the Wildcats to close within 52-44.
But Galena stretched the lead to double digits and held off the Wildcats, who hit two 3-pointers in a 10-second stretch to cut the lead to 58-54.
Burlington (18-6) was led by senior Trevr Bahr with 20 points.
Now the Bulldogs (19-5) turn their attention to the St. Marys Bears (14-10), who knocked off top-seeded Haven 49-44, at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
“It felt really good,” Little said. “We put the work in and struggled a bit at the start of the year. I am glad we put in the work.”
