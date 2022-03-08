The Galena boys basketball team has been preparing for this moment since opening the season in December.
And the time has arrived.
With a lopsided 65-39 victory over Columbus to claim a sub-state crown last Saturday, the Bulldogs are headed back to the state tournament for the third consecutive season.
Galena, which sports an impressive 22-1 overall record, opens play with Thomas More Prep at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals held at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
“That was our goal coming into the season to hopefully get another shot at the state tournament,” Bulldogs coach Matt Meyr said. “We ended up one game short of the ultimate goal last year, but the kids have worked hard all year long to get back to this point. They have stayed focused taking on the best teams we could around here to get us prepared for this. Hopefully, we will get a chance to get back to the championship game and have another shot.”
Leading the charge in Galena’s phenomenal season has been the inside-out combination of Brett Sarwinski and Tyler Little.
Sarwinski, the reigning Sports in Kansas Class 3A Player of the Year, is averaging at or around 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal per contest. Last month, the senior combo guard became the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer.
Little, a 6-foot-5 post, averages 12 points while cleaning up the glass with almost eight boards per contest. The junior also etched his name in the program history books by becoming Galena’s record holder in rebounds.
Kobe McGlothlin (post), Kenyon Martin (guard) and Maverick Harmon (guard) round out the Bulldogs’ starting lineup. Senior Randy Cockerel and juniors Hadley Price and Ty Hall have contributed off the bench.
But Galena isn’t the only team in the state tournament with significant experience.
“Five of the eight teams were there last year,” Meyr said. “There’s a lot of experience. The team we are playing in the first round was in the Final Four last year, so experience is going to play a big part in it. Hopefully, some of the nerves that you usually have when you haven’t been there in awhile will be gone. I’m hoping everybody is ready to play.
“The second round game, if we get lucky enough to win that first one, could be a rematch (against Hesston) from the championship game last year. We have to play our best ball. It’s going to be tough.”
The Bulldogs have done their homework on Thomas More Prep, a team that enters Wednesday’s action with a 19-4 record.
Meyr said Galena has watched about six to eight games of tape on the squad.
“They play four guards, all about 6-foot tall and they are a good shooting team,” Meyr said. “A lot of times they will shoot 25 to 30 3-pointers a night. They shoot the ball well. They have a kid that’s about 6-foot-7, a big post player inside who was one of their starters last year on their state tournament team. He’s going to be a handful to stop inside. Really, a well-rounded team with good shooters.”
Meyr said the key for success at state is to stay healthy and be able to make an impact on the boards.
“Last year, we were pretty beat up from the sub-state … sprained ankles and such,” the coach added. “Right now, we are pretty healthy. But getting up there, we will have to rebound the ball well. They are going to take those long jump shots and there’s going to be rebounds to be had. We have to make sure we don’t get them second-chance (points) and stop the big kid inside. That will be the No. 1 key to beat this first team.”
