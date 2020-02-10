GALENA, Kan. — When Nick Sarwinski joins the Pittsburg State University football team for summer workouts, he’ll have a familiar face close by — his brother P.J.
A senior at Galena High School, Nick Sarwinski recently signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at PSU, following in the footsteps of his older brother.
“I’m really excited,” Sarwinski said Monday. “I’ve always dreamed of playing college football. It really is a dream come true.”
When it came time to make his college decision, Nick Sarwinski said Pittsburg State was an obvious choice.
“I’ve always heard great things about their program; I’ve been fortunate enough to go some games there, and they have great facilities,” Sarwinski said. “I like that it’s close to home. And I know they have a good education program, and that’s what I want to major in.”
As one would expect, Nick sought out older brother P.J. for his insight and advice.
“He’s always said he really likes it there (at Pitt State),” Nick said. “He’s told me it will be a lot of hard work, but it will pay off.”
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Nick Sarwinski had a stellar senior year as a two-way performer for the Bulldogs, earning all-state and all-conference recognition.
A wide receiver and running back, Sarwinski hauled in 27 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns while also running for 431 yards and eight scores. Nick also made 39 tackles from the linebacker position.
Galena went 6-4 in 2019 and 11-1 in both 2018 and 2017. Nick added he enjoyed playing for his father, Beau Sarwinski, at Galena.
“It was a good experience,” he said. “He’s always done a great job here. Galena football is something special.”
P.J. Sarwinski is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior-to-be who is currently listed as a linebacker.
“It will exciting to be on the same team with him,” Nick said. “It will nice to be around somebody there who knows what’s going on and everything. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Nick Sarwinski is part of Brian Wright’s first recruiting class at Pittsburg State. Previously Toledo’s offensive coordinator, Wright was hired in December to take over the reins of the PSU program after Tim Beck resigned in November after the Gorillas went 6-5 in 2019.
“I’m ecstatic for him to be able to play football at Pittsburg State,” Beau Sarwinski said of his son. “It’s an honor to get that kind of opportunity. I think Nick knows that. It’s something he’s wanted to do since he was a little kid. Obviously, Pittsburg State has a great football program, so I know he’s excited.”
