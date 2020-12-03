Another talented Galena softball player will be making the jump to the college ranks come spring 2022.
After Riley McNemar signed with Auburn just a few weeks ago, Bulldog catcher Taehler Watkins inked her letter of intent to play softball at NAIA Central Baptist College at Galena High School on Thursday.
Watkins chose to take her skill-set to CBC over Williams Baptist University and Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
“It felt really good to sign the dotted line,” Watkins said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment really my whole life. From the moment I stepped on campus — it felt right. I felt like that was where I needed to be.The staff and the coaches — they are all just amazing. I’m so excited to finally be a Mustang.”
Watkins was a first-team all-state selection at designated player as a sophomore two years ago, during which she hit .565 with an OPS of 1.591. She also collected 16 extra-base hits, 23 RBI and only struck out twice.
Her junior campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She is one of those girls that she can play anywhere,” Galena coach Jacoby Martin said. “She catches for us, but she can play first base, middle infield and the outfield. She is one of those utility type players that will bring a lot to the table at CBC. She has a lot to offer. She has got a powerful bat, a strong arm behind the plate and a great defensive catcher.
“All-around, she is just a great softball player.”
Like many incoming freshmen, there is generally an adjustment period to get acclimated to the rigors of being a student-athlete. Watkins admits that transition will take some time.
“I think it will definitely be difficult because the competition level will be so high there,” Watkins said. “They have very high-standards there. They had a pretty good team in the past, but I’m really excited for it. I know I’m going to have to work hard and I’m ready for that.”
But before then, Martin sees the senior making significant strides in her final go-around as a Galena Bulldog.
“I’m expecting big things out of her in her senior season,” Martin said. “I feel like she will be eager just like everybody else, especially not getting that senior last year. She will be eager to prove herself and prove to everybody she signed down there for a reason. I think she will be eager to do great things.”
While Watkins and her teammates are laser-focused on winning a state championship this spring, she’s also looking forward to the next chapter of her life at CBC in Conway, Arkansas.
“I’m looking forward to making memories,” Watkins said. “Softball has definitely been where I have made the most memories in my life. I’m excited for all the new friendships and everything that CBC has in store for me. I think it’s going to be great.”
