Galena will be looking for a better start tonight when the Bulldogs visit undefeated Frontenac in the second round of the KSHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
Kickoff is at 7 at the Frontenac Sports Complex.
The game is a rematch from the fourth game of the season when Frontenac prevailed 27-14 at Galena. The Raiders (9-0) led 27-0 midway through the third quarter, and Galena (6-3) scored twice in the last 10 minutes.
"It was a sloppy game on both sides," Galena coach Beau Sarwinski said. "They felt like they made some mistakes. We felt like we made some mistakes, and it might be because the Galena-Frontenac rival game are teams that play hard against each other. I think our kids are looking forward to the challenge. I know (Frontenac) will be excited. They get to play at home.
"Any time you're 9-0, you've done something right," Sarwinski said. "Coach (Mark) Smith and his staff do a great job of preparing their kids every week. Their quarterback, (Jake) Beckman., is a really solid high school quarterback. They have some good role players ... their offensive line is very good. (Cruz) Blair kid is as good as anybody we've faced."
Beckmann, 170-pound senior, accounted for three touchdowns against Galena with runs of 32 and 3 yards and a 30-yard pass to Alex Johnson. Johnson also scored on a 20-yard run.
Galena's scores came on Brett Sarwinski passes of 10 yards to A.J. Holmes and 3 yards to Nick Sarwinski.
The Bulldogs opened postseason play last Thursday with a 44-34 road victory over Burlington while Frontenac blanked Girard 34-0.
"The key last week — we talk about it all year long — we have to start fast and physical, and I felt like we did," Coach Sarwinski said. "I think our kids played with a real sense of urgency, especially our seniors. We talked about how our freshmen are sophomores now, sophomores are juniors, juniors are seniors, and seniors have to be men. Our kids came out ready to perform. Going on the road 2 1/2 hours on a cold night, our kids were excited for the challenge and were able to come out with a win.
"I feel like we're playing with a more sense of urgency, and our seniors are playing a little bit more physical. Frontenac is going to be physical, and hopefully we can be physical. We're going to have to slow the game down a little bit and see if we can limit their opportunities."
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Just like in Kansas, the second round of postseason play in Missouri is littered with rematches from the regular season.
Class 3 District 6 has two rematches involving Big 8 Conference teams — Seneca at top-seeded Mount Vernon and Monett at second-seeded Cassville.
Cassville edged Monett 21-14 on Sept. 13 at Cassville as the game ended with four incomplete passes by Monett from the Cassville 17. The Wildcats had 343 yards total offense to 298 yards for Monett.
One month later Mount Vernon prevailed 21-12 at Seneca. The Mountaineers led 21-0 at halftime after returning an interception for a score. Seneca mounted a fourth-quarter comeback that came up short.
Miller visits Pierce City in a Class 1 District 2 semifinal, and the Cardinals and Eagles will be challenged to match their nail-biting finish earlier this season. Pierce City quarterback Colten O'Hara scored on a sneak on the game's final play for a 13-7 victory on Oct. 18 at Miller.
The 8-Man District 1 bracket also has a rematch when third-seeded Liberal travels to Drexel. The Bobcats beat Liberal 24-18 in the season opener on Aug. 30 at Drexel in the first 8-man game for both teams.
Lamar is home tonight for a Class 2 District 4 semifinal game against Warsaw — not a season rematch but a frequent opponent for the Tigers in postseasons past.
