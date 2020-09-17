Separated by only four miles, Galena and Riverton renew their rivalry tonight at 7 in Riverton.
"It will be another Galena-Riverton battle," Rams coach Johnny Mallatt said. "Of course, it's early in the season, but even if it was late in the season, you can throw scores and win-loss records out the window. You never know what's going to happen. Hopefully it will be a good football game for us to play and people to watch. We'll probably have a good crowd, even with all the restrictions. We're trying to do everything right and be safe."
One thing for sure, Galena's players are chomping at the bit to play. The Bulldogs won their season opener at Commerce, Oklahoma, two weeks ago but had to cancel last week's game against St. Mary's Colgan because of COVID-19.
"Since it's been a while since we played, we're ready to go," Galena coach Beau Sarwinski said. "Kids are going to be hopefully focused. We have to do what we do, come out ready to play and have some fun.
"Being off last week, we have to really focus on us. They are a good football team. You can tell they are well-coached and well-disciplined. It's going to be a tough game. We have a lot of respect for them. It's one of those good rivalry games. I'm glad we're playing it."
Riverton is 1-1 after last week's 36-34 loss at Dewey, Oklahoma.
"We squeaked by Baxter Springs (10-3), and played a good football game at Dewey," Mallatt said. "They are about twice as big as we are, had about a 60-man roster. It was back and forth the whole ball game. We went for 2 points (on the conversion try) every time and they went for 2 points every time, and they came out with two more than we did.
"We ran 84 plays on offense. That's the most I've ever had in all my (49) years of coaching. It was pretty well divided between all four quarters, and we had almost 200 yards passing and about 225 yards rushing and we still lost. But we gave up a kickoff return and an 80-yard pass play. Defense played well except for two or three plays. Even though we got beat, we felt like we competed pretty well. We had a lot of long drives. We ate the clock up pretty well."
Sophomore quarterback Walker Terry completed 14-of-20 passes, and tight end Walker Mallatt had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Running back Hunter Crowder rushed for approximately 95 yards, according to Mallatt.
"Riverton has a lot of confidence," Sarwinski said. "The first two weeks they had a good win Week 1, and they played Dewey in what looks like it was a good ball game. They are coming off a good season last year. They have some big kids up front and some real good skill kids who are fast. They can definitely create some major problems for us. We have to be very sound in what we do."
In Galena's 40-22 victory at Commerce two weeks ago, Brett Sarwinski hit 11-of-13 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Deacon Henson ran 19 times for 177 yards. Tyler Little and A.J. Holmes had four catches apiece for 111 and 72 yards, respectively, and Holmes returned an interception 55 yards for a score.
ELSEWHERE
Galena-Riverton isn't the only rivalry game in the CNC League tonight.
Frontenac (0-2) and St. Mary's Colgan (1-1) collide at 7 in Frontenac in their Black and Blue Brawl.
Columbus (2-0) journeys to Girard (1-1), and Baxter Springs' game is canceled for the second straight week because of the coronavirus.
Pittsburg (2-0) travels north to battle Washburn Rural (0-2) in Topeka.
Labette County (0-2) plays host to El Dorado.
