GALENA, Kan. — A balanced offensive attack and a solid defensive effort led Galena to a convincing 58-8 win over rival Riverton on Friday night in the season opener for both teams at Abbey Field.
“I’m proud of our kids for the way they came out and competed,” Galena coach Beau Sarwinski said. “This is always a big rivalry game and our kids played hard on a hot, humid night. I thought our kids were resilient and played hard on every play.”
In a dominant first half, the Bulldogs not only mixed the run and the pass well, but also took advantage of four Riverton turnovers en route to a comfortable 42-0 lead.
The Bulldogs finished with 278 rushing yards to go with 232 passing.
“We always want to be balanced,” Sarwinski said. “If you can be balanced, it opens some things up. We were fortunate to catch a few passes and we were fortunate to run the ball well. I have to give credit to our offensive line. Our seniors Rico Gordon, Dylan Fields and Mason Clark played well with two freshmen, Tyler Little and Koby Myers.”
Galena sophomore quarterback Brett Sarwinski completed 15 passes for 232 yards with four touchdowns. Bulldogs senior Nick Sarwinski caught seven passes for 132 yards and also ran for 56 yards and scored three touchdowns. Junior running back Deacon Henson led Galena’s ground attack with 102 yards and two scores.
Riverton finished with 204 yards of total offense, with nearly all of it coming on the ground. Junior running back Will Shawver ran for 122 yards and his team’s lone score.
The Bulldogs led 16-0 at the end of the first period after Henson’s 6-yard touchdown run, Nick Sarwinski’s 2-yard plunge and a pair of 2-point conversions.
The hosts added 26 unanswered points in a game-changing second period to put the game away. During the frame, Henson sprinted to a 30-yard score, the Rams lost a fumble and then Nick Sarwinski hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass.
After recovering another fumble, Galena went up 36-0 when A.J. Holmes caught an 11-yard touchdown reception. The Bulldogs secured an interception and then Brett Sarwinski found Nick Sarwinski open for a 38-yard strike.
The Rams appeared fired up after the break and got on the board when Shawver sprinted past the defense for a 51-yard touchdown run on the first series of the third period.
“I only have so many fiery halftime speeches left,” Riverton coach Johnny Mallatt said. “I gave one tonight and the effort was there. But you can’t wait until it’s 42-0 to get fired up. But Galena’s a good team. They’re going to be good again this year.”
“Riverton played hard the whole night,” Sarwinski said. “I was impressed. They never gave up. They hit us in the mouth in the second half. But our defense responded. I thought our defense played well all night.”
Galena added two second-half scores for the final margin, a 10-yard strike to Cameron Jones and a 3-yard run by Evan Turner.
“Now we’ll watch the film and we’ll critique our kids so we can get better,” Sarwinski said.
Galena travels to Girard next Friday, while Riverton hosts Baxter Springs in Week 2.
“We’ll get there,” Mallatt said. “I think once we get into district play we’ll have a chance to do some good things.”
