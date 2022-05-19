A four-sport standout, Galena’s Brett Sarwinski had to pick one sport and choose a college.
Sarwinski went with baseball and will play collegiately at Pittsburg State as he signed a letter of intent on Wednesday at Galena High School.
“I went on a visit up there and I had a really good time,” Sarwinski said on Thursday. “The coaches showed me around and everything. It really felt like that’s where I was supposed to be when I went up there. I got a great opportunity to play baseball for their program. Their program is doing pretty well right now. I feel like that’s a good spot for me.”
Sarwinski said he was weighing offers for basketball and baseball from other schools. However, the Gorillas proved to be the best option during his recruiting search.
It also helped that his older brothers, P.J. and Nick, are on the Gorillas' football team.
“They were both telling me it’s a great atmosphere,” Sarwinski said. “They weren’t doing anything to make me want to go there. They said, ‘Do what you want to do.’ They said focus on what your love is, what you want to do with your future. That’s what they wanted me to go with.”
Standing at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Sarwinski has been a multi-sport standout since he put on a Bulldogs uniform — although a knee injury sidelined him for half the season when he was a freshman.
He’s a three-time all-CNC League and all-state selection in football at quarterback and defensive back. Sarwinski, who is Galena’s all-time leading scorer in basketball, repeated as the Class 3A Player of the Year this past winter in addition to earning all-state honors as a senior.
Also on the hardwood, Sarwinski helped the Bulldogs reach the state championship game for the first time in school history back in 2021.
He played shortstop and was a pitcher in baseball for Galena this spring. Last season as a junior, Sarwinski earned all-conference and all-state honors.
Not only that, Sarwinski is also a state qualifier in track and field.
“When you play all the sports in high school, you just fall in love all over again,” Sarwinski said. “You go from one to the next and it keeps your competitive drive going. Throughout the whole year, you just want to win.
“When it comes to playing one sport, baseball is something I can really focus on. You can take a lot of time doing it and keep getting better everyday. I love working at it. That’s what I decided to go with.”
Sarwinski said he’ll play wherever PSU skipper Bob Fornelli decides to use him, whether in the outfield or infield.
“I just want to play on the team and earn my spot,” Sarwinski said. “Hopefully, I’ll eventually help them win some games in the long run.”
Sarwinski, graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, will have fond memories of Galena High School.
“I will always remember my time,” Sarwinski said. “I’ll remember the people I’ve played with, who have always helped me further my career. My coaches and my teammates, they are family to me. I will always remember them and the memories we made together.”
