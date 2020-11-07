GALENA, Kan. — Kaley Ishman, a senior at Galena High School, has signed a letter of intent to run track at Fort Scott Community College.
Ishman signed on Friday afternoon in the lobby outside the school gymnasium in front of family, friends and FSCC coach Philip Redrick.
"It's a big dream of mine," Ishman said. "I really never thought I was going to accomplish it, and I'm really happy that I finally get a chance to live out my dream.
"I picked Fort Scott because I love my family a lot. I want to see my little sister grow up to be just as successful as I was. And I love my family."
Ishman runs the 400 meters.
"I've run other events like the 200, the 4x100, the 4x400," she said. "But the 400 has always been my race."
Ishman began her running career in junior high school.
"When I was a seventh grader, I started my career and I've never stopped it," she said. "It is a really hard sport, and not a lot of kids want to do it because it wasn't glamorous like softball or basketball team. It's a really hard sport, and I love that I get to do it.
"I think the biggest thing I'm going to take from this town is Bulldog grit," she added. "I was born and raised this way, and that's how we're going to live."
