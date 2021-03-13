The ending wasn't what the team endeavored.
The players walked off the floor with aching hearts, but the Galena boys basketball players can say they left everything out on the court on the biggest stage.
“I told them I was proud of them,” Bulldogs coach Matt Meyr said. “Keep your head up. The whole community was here supporting us tonight. We know they are proud of the boys. That’s what I tried to keep telling them. We didn’t come up here and have a letdown. We just ran into a really good team and battled until the finish. That’s something they can remember the rest of their lives, that they had that shot."
Galena's phenomenal season came to an end against Hesston (23-1) who claimed the Class 3A state title with a 45-36 victory at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The Bulldogs’ (23-3), who entered the night on an impressive 22-game winning streak, finished as the state runner-up.
Not bad for a team that started the season 1-2.
“You really can’t put into words this season at this point. It’s really tough. The kids are heartbroken over the whole thing,” Meyr said. “They battled until the very end. It was two very good teams going at it. A couple of bounces went their way here and there ... a couple of shots didn’t go that we needed to go. It was a great defensive game. Both teams made it very tough. Nobody was getting any open looks. It was a battle from the very beginning.”
Galena graduates three seniors — Deacon Henson, Ethan Oglesby and AJ Holmes. The Bulldogs will return four of their five starters — leading scorer Brett Sarwinski, double-double machine Tyler Little, Kenyon Martin and Kobe McGlothlin.
“Ethan doesn’t get a lot of minutes, but the things he did for us in practice was amazing," Meyr said. "He was the one giving us looks and acting like the guy on the other team all the time. AJ came out last year and played two years for us. He battled through an injury he had from football and came in, gave us some good minutes at times. Deacon, who started the last 2 1/2 years for us, missed midseason with an ankle injury and missed 10 games this year. We are going to miss him."
The state championship marked the fourth in the history of the Swathers and the first since 2014.
Leading 13-11 at halftime, Hesston built enough separation in the second half to pull away for the victory. Galena drew within two points twice in the third quarter after point guard Brett Sarwinski hit a pair of 3s.
But the Swathers finished the third frame on a 10-7 run to build a 29-24 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Hesston continued to add to its lead in the fourth quarter. Cason Richardson completed a three-point play at the 3:58 mark and Brayden Schilling came up with a putback 48 seconds later to give the Swathers their largest lead, 38-27 with 3:10 to go.
Richardson finished with 16 points and four rebounds for the Swathers, making 5-of-13 shots and 6-of-9 charities. Schilling had nine points while Nick Arnold chipped in eight.
Sarwinski was the only Bulldog in double figures, capturing game honors with 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field. He hit 4-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc and went 3-for-4 from the foul line.
“He’s a guy that can penetrate and make things happen, hit some jump shots along the way as well," Meyr said. "They knew that. That makes it even better when the other team knows that is your guy, and he can still make it happen for us. He just battled."
Hesston shot 42% from the floor (17 of 40) to Galena’s 38% (12 of 31), and the Swathers won the battle on the glass 27-20.
“It’s always tough to replace your seniors, but we should have a good group of kids coming back next year," Meyr said. "We were within a couple of baskets. Hopefully, that’s motivation for the guys coming back next year to continue to work hard and take another shot at it."
