Football 2020 at Galena produced more than a 6-2 season record.
"We learned that every day is a great day and to make the most of each day," Bulldogs coach Beau Sarwinski said.
Seniors quarterback-defensive back Brett Sarwinski and junior tight end-defensive end Tyler Little, earned honorable mention all-state honors and headline nine returning lettermen for the Bulldogs.
"We are going to need leadership from our quarterback Brett Sarwinski and our tight end Tyler Little," Coach Sarwinski said. "Both of these kids have played in a lot of big games."
The Bulldogs have more experience at the skill positions with junior running back Dawson Mooney and sophomore wide receiver Zane Turner. They also play linebacker and defensive back, respectively.
Galena returns a lot of experience and some size in the trenches, including senior Jacob Waggoner (185 pounds) and juniors Matthew Ramos (210), Koby Myers (215), Isaiah Dunaway (240) and Toby Hughes (245).
Three sophomore linemen are K.C. Hopkins (175), Devan Heady (190) and Derek McGlothlin (185).
"Our strengths are our team will play hard and be physical," Sarwinski said. "We are going to have some new running backs as we graduated two good ones.
"It is time for some of our seniors and juniors to step up and compete. Our kids understand it's a process of hard work and playing for each other. It's about our community, school and team.
"We want to compete for a district championship playoff berth and the chance to compete for a state championship."
In an unusual schedule, the Bulldogs begin the season with three home games against Commerce (Okla.), St. Mary's Colgan and Riverton. Then their final three games are district road games against Columbus, Cherryvale and Baxter Springs.
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 -- Commerce (Okla.)
Sept. 10 -- St. Mary's Colgan
Sept. 17 -- Riverton
Sept. 24 -- at Parsons
Oct. 1 -- Caney Valley
Oct. 8 -- at Columbus
Oct. 15 -- at Cherryvale
Oct. 22 -- at Baxter Springs
2020 RESULTS
Galena 40, Commerce (Okla.) 22
Galena 44, Riverton 0
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Galena 34, Parsons 14
Galena 20, Caney Valley 0
Columbus 36, Galena 20
Galena 51, Cherryvale 0
Galena 42, Baxter Springs 3
STATE PLAYOFFS
Frontenac 25, Galena 7
