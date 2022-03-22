Brett Sarwinski put one final stamp on arguably the greatest basketball career at Galena High School.
The senior floor general repeated as Sports in Kansas' Class 3A Player of the Year, the organization announced on Tuesday morning.
A well-decorated athlete who's fielded college offers in multiple sports, Sarwinski averaged 19.5 points, seven rebounds and four assists per contest this season for the Bulldogs.
Fittingly, he totaled 58 points combined in his last two games for Galena. Galena made three straight trips to the state tournament including two Final Fours and a state runner-up last season.
In the 3A quarterfinals, the Bulldogs lost to Thomas More Prep-Marian in a double-overtime contest that came down to a buzzer-beating shot down low. Sarwinski is Galena’s all-time leading scorer, while 6-foot-6 teammate Tyler Little is the Bulldogs’ leading rebounder in school history.
Galena went 11-1 in CNC play and won the league for a third straight year.
Sarwinski is from an athletic family. His dad, Beau, is the Bulldogs' longtime football coach. Brett and his older brothers were all Shrine Bowl picks, with P.J. and Nick both playing football at Pittsburg State.
Sister Mia was a first team all-league selection this past season for Galena as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.