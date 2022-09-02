Carthage football player Luke Gall and Carthage softball player Jenna Calhoon have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Aug. 27.
LUKE GALL
It was a vintage Luke Gall performance in Carthage’s season-opening 56-26 victory over Republic in Week 1 last Friday. Now a senior, the Division I Air Force Academy commit impacted the game at running back and from the linebacker position.
Offensively, Gall ran for 128 yards on 14 carries and scored six touchdowns (five rushing) with a two-point conversion. He racked up seven tackles on defense, including one for loss.
“Going into that week, we weren’t sure what to expect,” said Carthage coach Jon Guidie, who earned career victory No. 200. “We didn’t get to see Republic in a jamboree. So we had no idea. But we knew we had Luke. If Luke could be Luke, we were going to be OK. Right off the bat, man, he came out and did what he does. Very fast and very physical on offense.
"I thought he played exceptionally well on defense. It kind of got overshadowed by those touchdowns, but he made a lot of nice plays for us on the defensive side, too.”
Gall scored on runs of one yard, 17 yards, 28 yards, and a pair of five yard runs. He also caught a pass from quarterback Cooper Jadwin and took it 94 yards for a touchdown.
It was just one of those weeks for Gall — arguably the area’s best player.
“The sky’s the limit for him,” Guidie said. “He certainly has very high expectations for himself. You don’t ever have to motivate him very much. He’s a very self-motivated kid and certainly wants to cap his high school career off with a great senior season, there’s no doubt about it.”
JENNA CALHOON
Calhoon had a huge showing in Carthage’s opening weekend in the 28th annual Morrisville Tournament. The sophomore infielder went 5 for 13 (.384 batting average) with two home runs and nine RBI as the Tigers went 3-1 and finished as the runner-up in the tourney.
“She was pretty consistent at the plate when we had opportunities to score,” Carthage coach Stephanie Ray said. “In big moments, she was able to drive in runs and come through for us. She had a very productive weekend overall. We have another big weekend coming up. Hopefully we can have the same performance from her.”
Calhoon started off her season by going 2 for 2 with a solo home run, double and two RBI in Carthage’s 8-6 win over Lebanon on Friday. Her weekend was highlighted by a six RBI, 2 for 4 showing at the dish in the Tigers’ 13-1 win over Nevada on Saturday.
Not only did Calhoon collect an RBI double and two-RBI fielder’s choice, but she also clubbed a three-run shot.
“Last year we got her several opportunities in the field, some pinch-hitting opportunities to get at-bats,” Ray said. “We knew then she had the potential to start. It just didn’t fit in. This year we’ve got her starting at third base and we’ve got her in the cleanup spot. Mainly someone right there in the center of our lineup to drive in a lot of runs for us.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday night. Athletes selected on Sept. 10 will be based on performances from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3.
