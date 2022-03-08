Game times and ticket information have been finalized for the Central Region tournament of the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship, scheduled to be played inside Gross Memorial Coliseum March 11-14 in Hays, Kan at Fort Hays State.
Quarterfinal action on Friday will begin at noon with No. 3 Minnesota Duluth and No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney, followed by game two between No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma State and No. 7 Missouri Western at 2:30 p.m.
Top-seeded FHSU will then play at 5 against No. 8 Minnesota State Mankato before No. 4 Missouri Southern and No. 5 Saint Cloud State wrap up day one at 7:30.
Saturday's semifinals will begin at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with MSSU playing in the second game should they advance, before Monday's regional championship tips at 7 p.m.
Tickets were made available for purchase on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the FHSU Athletic Office (Cunningham Hall 138), via phone at (785) 628-4050, or online at TicketReturn.com.
All seating is general admission for the duration of the tournament. Seats in the lower level behind team benches will be held for fans of the teams playing at that time and will be switched out between games.
Single session tickets are available at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for students and kids.
This is the fourth time that the FHSU women's team has been the top seed in the central region and the third time the Tigers are hosting the regional championship tournament.
